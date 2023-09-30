There are politicians who burst onto the scene and from one day to the next they become protagonists. The examples have piled up in recent years: Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro, Nayib Bukele, Javier Milei or Rodolfo Hernández. They are figures that suddenly emerge and manage to connect with a society that is fed up and immersed in discredit and that clings to them as if they were the last opportunity of their lives. Something like this is happening in Venezuela with María Corina Machado, the undisputed leader of the polls one month before the opposition primaries, only she is not one outsider not a newcomer. He is not part of that group of leaders of the disruptive extreme right nor does he represent charismatic populism. Machado has spent two decades in politics clinging to his convictions. Considered the representative of the radical wing of the opposition, Chávez baptized her in her day as “the fine-looking bourgeoisie” and some of her refer to her as the “iron lady.” Now that her political moment has arrived, many wonder: what does María Corina have in her head?

Machado defines herself – and her party, Vente Venezuela – as “liberal” – or neoliberal, depending on how you look at it – politically, economically and programmatically. Her political vision revolves around a reduction of the State as a provider of public policies, the launch of the possibilities of entrepreneurship and the promotion of the free market for the creation of wealth and job creation. Her vision of government has a bias manchesterian, not very different from what Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan or, in Latin America, Sebastián Piñera could have had. She looks at herself in those mirrors. “Margaret Thatcher had the courage to defend her values ​​all her life against everything that opposed her,” she tweeted in 2013, perhaps in an allusion to herself, who still had a decade of neglect from Chavismo and the opposition ahead of her. before caressing success.

Machado with George Bush, president of the United States, in 2005. Machado ran an organization interested in political rights called Súmate. CHARLES DHARAPAK (AP)

This 55-year-old industrial engineer, divorced and mother of three children who have grown up far from the country and from herself, had never gotten along with a Venezuela further to the left of her postulates. Her figure garnered support among the upper class to which her family has always belonged and among the diaspora, but in recent months she has broken her own glass ceiling and has become the closest thing to a princess of the town. Thousands of people respond every day to her presence in any part of the country, from the richest to the poor, even among Chavismo’s voting grounds. The disenchantment with the Government and with an opposition that has been disconcerting a society that suffers the crisis every day, has encouraged this woman with clear ideas, who seeks to give a complete turnaround to the country’s economy, and at the same time connects with the pain of so many broken families. She is also a mother who misses her children.

Machado has always avoided labels. “If proposing that the eradication of poverty is a responsibility of the entire society is a left-wing idea, then I am a left-wing one. If believing in personal freedom, in investment, in productivity is a right-wing issue, then I am right-wing,” he said in 2012. The politician maintains a tolerant and flexible stance on issues such as abortion, – on which she asks to open in the country the debate around its decriminalization in case of rape, the use of medical marijuana or gay marriage. Although she is a woman who presents herself as a believer, she rules out that her faith is going to sneak into her political action.

The presidential candidate has proposed privatizing the public company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), a taboo for local politics, and returning to their owners all the companies expropriated by Chavismo, among which is Siderúrgica Venezolana, the company of the that his father (who died this year) was president of the Executive Committee. Machado wants to deregulate controls, promises to punish corruption and promote a general amnesty for political prisoners, promote outward growth and resume contact with multilateral organizations.

María Corina Machado at a political event in Maracay (State of Aragua), on September 28. MIGUEL GUTIERREZ (EFE)

With the influence of economists such as Ludwig Von Mises or Milton Friedman, he has an interpretation of local politics to the right of the traditional parties of Venezuelan democracy prior to Chavismo. A vision that is somewhat more American than European on the distribution of social funds to generate well-being and a deeply anti-communist discourse. Instead of the traditional social democratic promoter State of the 20th century, Machado proposes the reduction of welfare and the construction of a society without crutches to end the weight of the oil State in the lives of the population, where he collects an idea very present in Venezuelan thinkers, to whom he frequently refers, such as the novelist Arturo Uslar Pietri and the liberal intellectual Carlos Rangel.

Her attacks on Chavismo have been her personal trademark since the time of Chávez and her enmity left and right, including the opposition, turned her into a lonely politician who now proclaims her intention to unite a divided country. She is sure that Chavista bases and opponents from all spectrums are walking alongside her towards the primaries today, surrendered to a figure accustomed to saying no to everything. Machado has always refused to sit at a negotiating table with the Government and has not participated in numerous electoral processes because he considered that her presence was a way of legitimizing Chavismo.

She was critical of the interim government of Juan Guaidó, which sought the end of Madurismo through confrontation and which failed in its attempt, and fierce against the moderate sector of the opposition, whom she accused of playing into the hands of the regime. She remained for years in favor of a forceful end to Chavismo, with the help of the United States, which never came to fruition in any way. Today she is aware that it was nothing more than a fantasy.

Machado moves determinedly towards the polls and is convinced that Chavismo has done her a favor by proclaiming her disqualification, in a new ruse without any legal basis, which has relaunched her candidacy inside and outside the country for the primaries on October 22. They shout at María Corina in the streets: “I enable you with my vote!”

