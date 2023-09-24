María Corina Machado during an interview with EL PAÍS via Zoom, in Caracas, on July 6. Gaby Oraa

With one month left for the primary elections of the Venezuelan opposition – agreed to choose a unified leadership that can be presented as an alternative to Chavismo in the 2024 presidential elections – the right-wing María Corina Machado takes advantage in all opinion polls to lead them with comfort. The politician enjoys a percentage that fluctuates around 40% of support, with an upward trend, tripling that of her closest competitor, Henrique Capriles Radonski.

Like the rest of the candidates, Machado carries out his political messages without access to television or the mass media, dealing with periodic acts of sabotage. The growth of his candidacy has been so dizzying that his numbers suggest that he would not even have to bother finalizing unitary agreements if Venezuela organized verifiable electoral consultations with guarantees.

“Machado’s growth is very significant,” says political consultant Osvaldo Ramírez. “He has several reasons. A context where people feel detached from politics and the government party. People interpret that there may be a renewal of the opposition leadership. The traditional leadership of the Unitary Platform is taking a toll here. “María Corina’s efforts to differentiate herself from them have paid off,” he adds.

Eight out of every 10 Venezuelans, according to Ramírez, want political change in the country. Although organized and present throughout the country, Chavismo is today a retreating movement. This year’s economic stagnation has Nicolás Maduro at a particularly critical moment of acceptance.

The founder of the Vente Venezuela party is received vociferously by the towns and cities she visits, despite it being well known that she is formally disqualified from participating in the presidential elections, as is Capriles, thanks to an administrative measure by the Chavista Government. Without discussing the reasons or validity of the disqualification, Diosdado Cabello has stated several times that it will be impossible for Machado to register as a candidate under the measure, and maintains that she “deceives her followers.”

The president of the country’s National Electoral Council, Elvis Amoroso, author of the disqualifications, has decided to give a late response to the request for technical collaboration made by the Primary Electoral Commission two months ago to the previous directive of the Electoral Branch. The disqualification of Machado and Capriles seems to be an immovable criterion in Chavismo. Some opposition parties are interested in an agreement with the CNE. Amoroso’s response suggests that Chavismo is successfully maneuvering to once again divide its adversaries.

While Machado’s leadership grows, the scenario on which it should be legitimized, which is the primary organization itself, is the object of a harsh political and institutional siege. There are many people who fear that the elections cannot be held. Every Wednesday, on his television program, Diosdado Cabello, top leader of the ruling PSUV, intrigues about the alleged shortcomings of the event and the internal disagreements of its organizers, predicting that they will not be organized. He has questioned the origin of the financing of the primaries and has requested an investigation of José María Casal, president of the Electoral Commission.

Although the candidates remain determined, the deadlines are met and the electoral ballots have even been issued, fear is spreading. Certain civilian volunteers in the process have resigned, citing technical excuses. Some voting centers will have intricate destinations, and will be exposed to the attacks of Chavismo or its legal reprisals. María Carolina Uzcátegui, main member of the Primary Electoral Commission, has not only resigned, but now she is carrying out an insistent campaign in which she affirms that the logistical demands have not been met and that the consultation is no longer viable.

The Unitary Platform issued a statement in which it denounces “the plan that Nicolás Maduro, through his different spokespersons, has undertaken against the right of the Venezuelan people to choose their unitary candidate through a democratic election.” Omar Barboza, from a Nuevo Tiempo, executive secretary of the Platform, stated that there is a “perverse plan” orchestrated from Miraflores, to weaken wills and “attract spokespersons” who discredit the election.

It is very obvious that a section of the moderate opposition has a clear opposition to Machado, and would be interested in seeing how he stops her. Once again, rumors proliferate about alternative solutions and consensual formulas to agree on a candidate.

“The majority of the country views the primaries favorably, and understands its importance, but that does not mean that everyone will participate,” says Félix Seijas, director of the Delphos firm. “Voting intention is not that high, and that is normal, it happens frequently in these types of events.” Seijas estimates that 8% of the electoral roll – the most committed to the cause of democratic change – will end up participating in the October 22 event. Osvaldo Ramírez’s firm calculates it between 12 and 14%.

“The primaries fulfilled their function of reconnecting the parties with the citizens, that is fundamental, and María Corina Machado has taken this circumstance very well,” says Eglée González Lobato of the Central University of Venezuela. The analyst highlights that this “strategic mechanism” places Machado in front of a contradiction, since in the past she has reneged on both political negotiations and electoral consultations. “I think she tends to become isolated in this context. “Her eventual victory conspires many people against her because of her inflexibility.”

