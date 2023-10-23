You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Â´Machado celebrates the victory with his followers.
EFE/MIGUEL GUTIÃ‰RREZ
‘Machado celebrates the victory with his followers.
The first bulletin was about a scrutiny of 26 percent of the minutes.
Former deputy María Corina Machado is the great winner of the opposition primaries this Sunday in Venezuela, with 93.13% of the votes, with 26.06% of the minutes scrutinized, of votes in which Venezuelans elected who must confront Chavismo in the 2024 presidential elections
News in development
