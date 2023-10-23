During midnight this Monday, after an intense day, it was learned that former deputy María Corina Machado was the winner of the opposition primaries in Venezuela.

The National Primary Commission announced that with 93.13 percent of the votes, out of 26.06 percent of the minutes scrutinized, the result yielded half a million votes for Machado, who, despite his disqualification, hopes to face Nicolás Maduro in the 2024 presidential elections.

These 26 percent of minutes add up to 1,338 for a total of 601,110 votes, of which, 552,430 are for María Corina Machado. Carlos Prosperi of the Democratic Action party and who called not to recognize the results, had a vote of 28 thousand votes.

Delsa Solórzanon added 4,000 votes, while Andrés Caleca obtained 3,383.

From his campaign command in Caracas, Machado celebrated with his followers, waiting for the rest of the results, which would give a participation of about 2.3 million, exceeding expectations by more than one million.

Machado called to continue building trust and creating a coalition to advance on the electoral route. Next to her were the candidates Andrés Velásquez, Delsa Solórzano, Tamara Adrián and Freddy Superlanowho declined his candidacy in favor of Machado.

The opposition had already competed in primaries in 2012, when Henrique Capriles was elected to face Hugo Chávez.

Exceeded expectations

Many predicted that in this election, which was carried out with self-management, because it did not have the support of the National Electoral Council, no more than one million voters would participate, so a figure close to 2.3 million would be a great result. .

Jesús María Casal´, president of the Primary Commission Photo: EFE/ Rayner Peña R

On this occasion, few incidents were recorded and the elderly were the ones who filled the lines, mostly in popular sectors, an unexpected action.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS