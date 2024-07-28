“The day of our freedom is coming,” said the anti-Chavez leader Maria Corina Machadohours before the polls opened for the presidential elections in Venezuela.

21 million Venezuelans are eligible to vote, there are more than 15,000 polling stations and 10 candidates, including the current president, Nicolás Maduro, are part of the voting process.

“We are going to show the world how united we are in the certainty of our victory,” said Machado in a video. She was disqualified from running and decided to support candidate Edmundo González.

Presidential candidate Edmundo González and opposition leader María Corina Machado. Photo:AFP Share

The politician first asked voters to play the Venezuelan national anthem as soon as they start their day. Then, they were asked to head to the polls early in the morning.

“We are going to conquer freedom. (…) Ignore all the messages that the regime sends that seek to promote fear, violence and hatred,” he said..

He also urged citizens to stay active after they vote: “The counting of ballots is a public act and you have the right to verify how the ballot is counted, piece by piece.”

“We have lived an epic day. We will have built the historic feat of our people. No one will tell us about it because each one of us has been a protagonist in this story of freedom. It is, then, time to celebrate. May God bless us.“, he concluded.

Dear Venezuelans, the day has come!!! We have been fighting for a moment for 25 years and the moment has arrived. I ask you to listen to and share this message in which I ask you to take some very important actions for tomorrow’s big day. We will win! Venezuela will be free. pic.twitter.com/TLLaf4wo7E — Maria Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) July 28, 2024

‘The decision has been made’: Nicolás Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who is seeking a third consecutive term, also sent a message to citizens before the presidential elections.

Nicolas Maduro, president of Venezuela. Photo:EFE/Miguel Gutierrez Share

“The decision has been made, I tell you, I cannot say more because there is an electoral ban. This people has decided, this people wants peace, they want democracy, they want tranquility, they want to be respected in the world, they want to be part of the emerging world and not a colony of the old imperial world,” he said.

On the other hand, Maduro once again lashed out against “the Venezuelan right” which, in his opinion, “poisoned the entire Latin American right with radicalism and fascism”.

In this regard, he said that the continent has two paths left: “Independent, sovereign, at peace, (…) or if fascism prevails.”

Maduro appears 13 times on the ballot, representing the 13 groups that support him. In contrast, the other nine candidates have limited spaces.

2024 Venezuelan presidential election ballot. Photo:CNE Share

The following are the candidates for the presidency of Venezuela:

Nicolas Maduro

Edmundo Gonzalez

Luis Eduardo Martinez

Antonio Ecarri

Jose Brito

Daniel Ceballos

Claudio Fermin

Javier Bertucci

Benjamin Rausseo

Enrique Marquez.

