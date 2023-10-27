María Corina Machado, opposition candidate for president of Venezuela, declared this Friday (27) that the opposition primaries held last Sunday (22), in which she emerged as the winner, caused a “significant shock” to the Chavista regime and in his supporters, due to the magnitude of the dispute, which saw the participation of approximately 2.5 million Venezuelans, according to information from the primaries commission.

During a meeting with journalists, Machado highlighted that the impact of the opposition primaries extended not only to opponents of the Chavista regime, but also to members of dictator Nicolás Maduro’s party.

“The magnitude of this event shook people inside and outside the ruling party,” said Machado, rejecting criticism, including allegations of fraud, made by Chavismo since the announcement of his victory. Recently, because of these accusations, the Venezuelan Public Ministry, controlled by the Maduro regime, opened an investigation into alleged “crimes” that occurred in the opposition process, such as “usurpation of functions, identities and money laundering”.

Machado emphasized that the Maduro regime did not foresee such a “significant” response from the population and opponents, and highlighted that the primaries, as a political event, have already taken place and are irreversible.

Regarding the criticisms coming from the National Parliament, controlled by Chavismo, from governors who support Maduro and other voices, Machado classified them as “mere lamentations”, with the intention of “denying or discrediting a citizen process”.

“Ultimately, this path will lead to only one result: a victory in the presidential elections”, Machado confidently reiterated, responding to questions about her political disqualification, which prevents her from holding elected office until 2030. According to her, this issue was resolved by “the two and a half million people who participated in the primaries last Sunday”.

While the Maduro regime insists on the fraud of the process and claims that the ban against Machado remains in force, the opposition platform recently announced that the agreements signed in Barbados this month include the qualification of oppositionists for elections in the second half of 2024. (With EFE Agency)