María Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition candidate, reacted this Friday (26) to the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela to confirm her political disqualification for 15 years, which could prevent her from participating in the presidential elections scheduled to take place this year

In a message published on his X account (formerly Twitter), Machado stated that the Nicolás Maduro regime decided to end the Barbados Agreement, signed last year, which provided guarantees for the holding of a “free and clean” election. with the presence of international observers.

“The regime decided to end the Barbados Agreement. What doesn't end is our fight to achieve democracy through free and clean elections. Maduro and his criminal system chose the worst path for them: fraudulent elections. This will not happen. Let no one doubt it, this is until the end”, wrote Machado, who was the candidate with the most votes in a primary election held by the opposition at the end of last year.

Machado was chosen in the primaries as the representative of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the coalition of parties opposing Chavismo, which denounced the political disqualifications as “arbitrary and illegal measures” to prevent the participation of their representatives in the elections.

In addition to Machado, the Supreme Court of Venezuela, which is aligned with the Maduro regime, also ratified the disqualification of former presidential candidate and former governor of Miranda Henrique Capriles, another opponent of Maduro.

The TSJ's decision came one day after the Chavista leader stated that the agreement reached with the opposition regarding the presidential elections was “mortally wounded” after his attorney general, Tarek Saab, said that he had arrested more than 20 people, including opponents, under the accusation that they were involved in alleged discovered plans to assassinate Maduro.

The Barbados Agreement, which was mediated by Norway and signed on October 17, 2023, established that the Venezuelan presidential elections should be monitored by observers from technical missions from the European Union (EU), the United Nations (UN) and other international entities. He also talked about the end of political disqualifications, according to the PUD.