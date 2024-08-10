The opposition leader of Venezuela Maria Corina Machador announced this Friday that he is preparing a “huge activity” in support of a political change in the country, which held presidential elections on July 28, whose official result –which ratified Nicolás Maduro as the winner– has been questioned by anti-Chavez supporters, international observers and several nations.

According to the criteria of

“We are going to be calling for a huge activity where everyone (…) has to see the strength, determination, the decision that we Venezuelans have made, that there is no turning back,” said the former deputy during a conversation with the Venezuelan-American singer. Lele Ponswhich was broadcast via Instagram.

We are going to be calling for a huge activity where everyone (…) has to see the strength, determination, the decision that we Venezuelans have made, that there is no turning back.

Without specifying dates, Machado said that this event, which will be held “inside and outside” Venezuela, will be “very soon” and the call will be published “in the next few hours,” in support of the standard-bearer of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), Edmundo González Urrutia, whom she refers to as the “new president-elect” of the South American nation.

“We are not going to leave the streets, that does not mean that we are going to be in the streets every day,” insisted the anti-Chavez activist, González Urrutia’s main supporter, who hopes that “all those who are hurt” by Venezuela will join this activity, which she defined as “a moment of encounter.”

He stressed that the movement he leads, which accuses Maduro of electoral fraud, is “organized, civic and peaceful” but “is not docile,” but rather is pushing “a very robust strategy” to put an end to the Chavista government, in power since 1999.

Suspension of X in Venezuela

Machado also considered that Maduro’s recommendation to stop using the WhatsApp messaging application and the suspension of the X social network are signs that “they are scared” in Chavismo, because, she insisted, they lost the elections, as the Carter Center, which participated as an observer of the process, has also denounced.

The National Electoral Council (CNE), which claims to have suffered a cyber attack on voting day, declared Maduro the winner, without yet publishing the disaggregated results as required by law, which has been criticized by numerous countries, including governments allied to Chavez.