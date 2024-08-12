Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said she is convinced that Edmundo González will be sworn in as the new head of state on January 10, 2025, when the new government period begins, despite the official proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as the winner of the presidential elections on July 28, a victory widely questioned inside and outside the country.

In an interview with the EFE Agency, the former liberal deputy reiterated that the candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) won “in a landslide” the elections, whose official result was rejected by several countries, while the Carter Center, which participated as an observer in the dispute, highlighted that the electoral process “cannot be considered democratic”.

“Edmundo González will be the new head of state and the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, and that depends on what we all do, all Venezuelans inside and outside the country. I trust the people of Venezuela and that is why I know that on January 10 we will have a new president,” Machado declared.

Although she remains under protection due to threats against her, the anti-Chavista politician criticizes the fact that the National Electoral Council (CNE) has not yet published the detailed results of the elections – contrary to its own schedule – despite numerous calls for transparency from the international community.

Machado said the “whole world knows” that Maduro, in power since 2013, lost the elections and is trying to carry out “the biggest fraud in history” by insisting on his victory, with the help of institutions and the military leadership.

“Maduro today has zero legitimacy, no legitimacy, and therefore it is a moment in which the international community has to leave a very clear red line linked to respect for popular sovereignty,” he continued.

She also said she hopes that foreign governments, “firmly and unequivocally, make Maduro understand that what he is doing, using repressive forces against innocent citizens, is unacceptable,” in reference to the toll left by the post-electoral crisis, with more than 2,400 people arrested and 24 dead, according to several NGOs.

The former deputy also predicts that, in the coming days, voices critical of Chavismo will continue to grow, since, according to her, the objective is to apply “all the necessary pressure so that Maduro understands that his best option is to accept the terms of a negotiation”, something that the dictator has already publicly rejected, as he insists on having won the elections.

Regarding the role that the military should play in this eventual transition, she believes that its most important task is to make Maduro understand “that they will not repress the people” and that “they will fulfill the constitutional mandate of upholding popular sovereignty.”

“The one who is using military force to prevent the transition is precisely Nicolás Maduro, [foi ele] who entrenched themselves – surrounded by members of the military high command – to ignore the will expressed by the people”, he reiterated about the Armed Forces, whose leadership expressed its unrestricted support for the Chavista leader.

The opposition leader explained that, although the specific points of a transition “are the subject of such negotiations”, it is important to highlight “the willingness” of the opposition “to move forward along this path”, both with Maduro and with senior military or civilian officials.

“It is the best option that Maduro has today, and it may be the only one, because trying to maintain power by force, supported exclusively by the use of violence, is unsustainable in today’s Venezuela,” he analyzed.

Role of the opposition

While maintaining “permanent contact” with González, who is also in hiding, Machado said it is up to both of them to “continue to increase the pressure,” a task they hope to carry out with the support of Venezuelans and the international community so that “this civic and peaceful protest remains alive.”

When asked about the decision to keep her whereabouts hidden, despite the Attorney General’s Office having stated that there is no arrest warrant against her, she recalled that Maduro himself labeled her a terrorist and asked to send her to prison, while “hundreds of other leaders are also in hiding” due to these threats, precisely when the dictator called for extreme police and military control.

“We are all working towards the same goal. We will win, we will not leave the streets, we will continue to take this message to the entire world. Edmundo González Urrutia is the elected president, what matters is enforcing the sovereign will of the people,” he concluded.

Content edited by: Fabio Galão