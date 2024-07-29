Maria Corina Machado, leader of the Venezuelan opposition, has rejected the results issued by the National Electoral Council (CNE), controlled by Chavismo, which declared the current president Nicolás Maduro the winner with 51.20% of the votes, compared to Edmundo González (44.2%), candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform, with 80% of the votes counted. “Venezuela has a new president-elect and it is Edmundo González Urrutia. We won! And everyone knows it. I want you to know that this has been something so overwhelming and great that we have won in all sectors of the country,” she said early Monday morning at a press conference.

The opposition candidate has assured that she has 40% of the voting records transmitted by the CNE that certify Urrutia’s victory. “We have all the ones that were transmitted. And all this information coincides in that Edmundo obtained 70% of the votes in this election. And Maduro 30% of the votes. It is the presidential election with the greatest difference in history.”

According to Machado, the opposition’s victory was overwhelming, because he would have won in all the Venezuelan states: “We know what happened today [domingo]. All the information from this process was collected and reported. Throughout the day, we monitored the turnout hour by hour with quick counts. This is a historic turnout. Four independent and autonomous quick counts gave the same results as the polls. When I say that everyone knows it, I am referring to the regime itself. They know what happened and what they intend to do. Even the international community knows it.”

His call was to defend the result obtained by González and he has asked the witnesses of the voting tables to remain in the electoral centers. “I ask all the communities to go with their families to accompany them. At this moment we continue to register Edmundo’s victory throughout Venezuela. […] In the coming days we will continue to announce actions to defend the truth.”

For his part, Edmundo González, who spoke after Machado, said: “Venezuelans and the entire world know what happened today. All the rules have been violated, to the point that not all the reports have been handed over,” he insisted, before adding, in a calm tone: “Our fight continues and we will not rest until the will of the Venezuelan people is respected.”

Hours of tension

Before the results reported by the electoral authority were announced, the opposition had made various complaints about possible irregularities during the election day. In an initial statement, González said that they were “more than pleased with the expectations” they had, which was interpreted as a subtle way of conveying that the first results they received were favorable to them, although they could not disclose them. “This day is going to end as it began: we are going to end in peace and celebrate in peace,” she said. Minutes later, Machado referred to “ambassador” González while acknowledging that it was another term she wanted to use—she could not say “president-elect” without violating the electoral ban. She said that she could not disclose data, but that all states were breaking participation records. Both she and González insisted that the electoral witnesses should stay in their voting centers and demand the printed records to compare the data announced by the CNE.

The second official statement from the Democratic Unitary Platform was two hours later, with more gloomy faces and clear evidence that the situation was beginning to worsen for the opposition. It was not Machado and González who spoke, but Delsa Solórzano, president of the Encuentro Ciudadano party and witness for the opposition coalition before the National Electoral Board. She denounced that the transmission of results from the voting centers had been cut off and that in some locations the witnesses were being forced to leave without being given access to the printed minutes. However, she stressed that the results they already had were favorable to them. “With the minutes we have, which are sufficient and numerous, we can know what is happening in the country.” […] “It is clear that Venezuela has reasons to celebrate,” he said. Perkins Rocha, spokesman for the campaign, added that they were going to defend “the happiness that was expressed in the streets today.”

