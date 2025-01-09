María Corina Machado reappears in Caracas on the eve of Maduro’s inauguration and Trumpism announces “the end of appeasement”

María Corina Machado has reappeared in Caracas. He did so 24 hours before Nicolás Maduro took office and after 133 days without being seen in public. She is under an arrest warrant for conspiring against the Maduro Government, following the July 28 elections, the result of which the EU does not recognize, among others, due to the absence of electoral records that corroborate the results of the elections. The main opposition leader in the country has participated in one of the protest concentrations against Maduro’s investiture that have been held in Venezuela and also outside the country, as is the case in Brussels, Rome or Madrid, in Europe.

The other unknown these days is whether the opposition leader Edmundo González, who requested asylum in Spain and has been on a Latin American tour for a few days to gather support to become president of the country, will finally try to enter Venezuela.

In his last public appearance, Machado went out to demonstrate to claim the victory of Edmundo González Urrutia in the July presidential elections, an election that the National Electoral Council (CNE) awarded to Nicolás Maduro without publishing the electoral records.

More than four months later, one day after Maduro’s presidential inauguration, which Edmundo González Urrutia also claims, Machado took to the streets to claim the opposition’s victory in the elections on July 28. “I have never felt so proud in my life. Throughout Venezuela, people took to the streets,” she said, upon arriving at the place where her followers were waiting for her. “We are not afraid,” Machado shouted.

The opposition leader stated that the members of the Government “have been left alone internationally,” to which the protesters responded in unison with the cry of “freedom.”

Machado had called on opposition sympathizers to remain focused on “all of Venezuela”, with “serenity and firmness”, and demonstrate for the “fight” and “conquest” of “freedom”, and with “the same energy” of the 28th. July.

Trumpism warns

“Today, the United States stands with María Corina Machado as she leads millions of Venezuelans in protest against the brutal Chavista regime of Nicolás Maduro,” stated the Republican account of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the US Congress: “While Edmundo González prepares to Returning to Venezuela, we warn Maduro and his thugs that the United States is watching and that, like Venezuela, it will soon be under new, stronger leadership. “When President Trump takes office, the days of appeasement will be over.”

Chavismo mobilizes

In parallel to the opposition protests, Chavista sympathizers are gathering this Thursday in various parts of Caracas in support of the swearing-in of Nicolás Maduro, scheduled for this Friday, January 10.

Chavismo installed platforms in several avenues of Caracas to gather its militants, who respond to the call in defense of Maduro, who will also have around 1,200 delegates from 100 countries on January 10 who will participate in the ‘Great International Antifascist Congress’, according to official sources.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, a camp was set up that brought together 10,500 fishermen, farmers and community members who arrived from all over the country, also in support of the president, ahead of the investiture, as the Minister of Agriculture and Lands reported to Venezolana de Televisión this Thursday. , Menry Fernández.

For January 10, Chavismo also called for a series of marches and other activities to “fill” a dozen avenues in Caracas and in the states of Zulia, Táchira, Apure and Amazonas, all bordering Colombia, as well as in the region. island of Nueva Esparta.

On the day set for the presidential inauguration, Maduro will be accompanied by the entire Judiciary and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, as confirmed by the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Caryslia Rodríguez, and the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López.

Caracas remains with military and police deployments, which have been increasing in recent days, as well as numerous controls at the entrances to the capital.