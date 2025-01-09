Several hours after the start of the demonstrations against Nicolás Maduro and in favor of Edmundo González, María Corina Machado appeared before the crowd shouting “freedom, freedom.”

“We are not afraid,” said the leader, standing on a platform, surrounded by a Venezuelan flag. “They are entrenched, they do not dare to set foot on the streets of Venezuela.” “We fucking threw balls at him,” said María Corina.

Hundreds of Venezuelans gathered today in the streets of Caracas to show their support for the president-elect, Edmundo González, who will be inaugurated this Friday, after winning the July elections.

«We have come this far because we have had a robust strategy. We have come this far because we have fulfilled it with discipline. What has united us and has led us to this enormous victory is the love for our children, for our land, Venezuela, and for freedom," he continued.









María Corina appeared accompanied by Juan Pablo Guanipa, Former elected governor of the state of Zulia and leader of the opposition party Primero Justicia.

Machado assured that “people are meeting on the streets” in “all of Venezuela”, even – he noted – in “sites where security forces had taken over the concentration points” called by the largest opposition coalition – the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD). ) )-, where the officials later “retired.”

The anti-Chavista, who accused Maduro of “stealing” the July elections, called on everyone to demonstrate for the “fight” and “conquest” of “freedom”, with “serenity” and “firmness” and “the same energy.” on July 28, when she and the PUD claim that González won.

The protests called by the opposition in different cities of Venezuela have brought thousands of people to the streets, as shown in the images released by the main opposition leaders, who have denounced measures of police pressure in some points.

“Today we are a united, strong, determined society and in the streets,” the leader of Vente Venezuela, María Corina Machado, applauded on social networks, who has announced her possible public reappearance for this Thursday after remaining in an unknown paradise since last month. . August, precisely coinciding with other mobilizations.

Machado and his campaign have released videos from some of the main cities of the South American country, including Caracas, Bolívar and Mérida, with hundreds of people concentrated in each one to demand the end of the Government of Nicolás Maduro and claim the electoral victory of the main candidate . opponent in the elections last July, Edmundo González.