Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado on Thursday highlighted President Gabriel Boric’s stance regarding the presidential elections of July 28, in which the left-wing Chilean president, in addition to questioning the results of the elections and demanding transparency a few hours after they ended, has not yet recognized the victory of Nicolás Maduro, who was declared re-elected by the National Electoral Council (CNE), in the hands of the ruling party, and without the minutes being shown so far.

“President Boric has had a very clear, very firm position, very respectful of human rights” and “has shown that the conflict in Venezuela is not about left or right; it is about respect for liberal democracies,” Machado said in a press conference that he gave via Zoom to several Chilean and Argentine media outlets, according to the newspaper El Mercurio.

“Listen to President Boric: you cannot accuse him of being right-wing,” said the opponent of the Maduro regime. She added that what is happening in Venezuela “is about respect for liberal democracies versus totalitarian systems. For me, this is the most important conflict at the geopolitical level in the West, because it directly affects regional security.”

Following the election three weeks ago, in which Maduro faced opposition candidate Edmundo González, Boric has positioned himself as the most vocal left-wing leader in Latin America against the Chavista regime. A few hours after the results were delivered, he demanded “total transparency of the minutes and the process” and on August 7 he went a step further, when from the La Moneda Palace, he said: “I have no doubt that the Maduro regime has tried to commit fraud; if not, they would have shown the famous minutes. Why haven’t they done so?” He added: “In addition, they are committing serious violations of human rights, repressing people who are demonstrating and initiating criminal prosecutions that are ridiculous” and that “would not be acceptable in our country or in any other democratic country against opposition leaders.”

In the following days, Chile’s position has followed the same line and this Thursday Boric’s foreign minister, Alberto van Klaveren, praised the preliminary report of the United Nations Panel of Independent Experts regarding the presidential elections in Venezuela, which concluded that the results announced by the National Electoral Council, which declared Maduro the winner, lacked basic measures of transparency and integrity essential to hold credible elections. “We reiterate our call for respect for democracy and the will of the Venezuelan people,” said the diplomat on his X account.

It was on Wednesday that the United Nations Panel of Experts published its preliminary report after its visit to Venezuela and released the document that was supposed to be reserved for the electoral authorities and the Secretary General, António Guterres. Its envoys to the Caribbean country pointed out that “the National Electoral Council (CNE) did not publish, and has not yet published, any results to support its oral announcements,” questions that add to those already raised by the Carter Center, one of the main organizations that participated in the observation of the elections and which concluded that “the 2024 presidential election in Venezuela did not conform to international parameters and standards of electoral integrity and cannot be considered democratic.”

