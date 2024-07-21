Venezuela is experiencing a completely unusual presidential campaign. The main protagonist is not even running as a candidate because of the veto imposed by the courts. At the Miraflores Palace, the seat of government, they thought they had removed the number one obstacle to Nicolás Maduro renewing his mandate for another six years. They were wrong. María Corina Machado (Caracas, 56 years old) then gave up her place to Edmundo González Urrutia, a retired internationalist who was known little beyond his circle of friends. Machado tapping him on the shoulder and getting him into his truck to tour all of Venezuela has made him very popular, so much so that the most reliable polls clearly place him above Maduro – Chavismo claims that these are polls that do not represent reality. The woman who devised this plan that threatens the continuity of 25 years of Bolivarian revolution finds herself on the other side of the screen, in Caracas. In seven days, she sees herself accompanying a historic transition.

María Corina Machado, during the interview in her office in Caracas, (Venezuela). Gaby Oraa

Ask. What do the polls tell you today?

Answer. The serious polls are all aligned in an overwhelming difference in favor of Edmundo González. We are talking about a difference that already exceeds 30 points, some 40 points and we continue to grow every day. However, it is not the polls. It is what we are measuring in the street. Anyone who is in Venezuela today will tell you that this is an unprecedented energy in favor of the will for change and the determination to enforce this decision that Venezuelans are making. We have already defeated Chavismo in the street.

P. Would Chavismo accept defeat if it were to happen?

M. We are asking for the votes to be counted. I am convinced that there will be a massive turnout, even if they put obstacles in the way of mobility or public services. Despite what the regime is doing with violence, people are going to go out, people are going to vote. This is a day that represents for Venezuelans the opportunity to reunite their families – seven million Venezuelans have left the country in recent years. What I am asking is that we Venezuelans go out and stay together in a civic and organized manner. The votes have to be counted.

P. The document promoted by Gustavo Petro and Lula Da Silva for acceptance of the results by both the Maduro government and you, the opposition, has not been signed. Are you concerned that we have reached this point with this void?

R. I don’t even know the document. Neither Edmundo nor I.

P. It was a way to agree on peace after July 28, but above all on a transition and sustainable governance.

R. The results will be up to Maduro to accept. Venezuelan society will be responsible for making them count. International politics has a very important role, because the outcome of July 28 is decisive for many generations of Venezuelans. This is the opportunity to make a peaceful transition and Edmundo and I have been firm in that we are willing to move forward in a real negotiation process to make a peaceful transition.

P. How do you imagine a scenario in which Edmundo wins the elections and Maduro controls the institutions for another six months – the transfer of power takes place on January 10, 2025?

R. Put that way, it sounds very complex because we are also talking about a very delicate situation. We have a critical situation regarding the quality of life of Venezuelans. People will want to see results. Of course, there will be complex demands and it will be up to us to assure all those Venezuelans who did not vote for us or who did not participate that they are part of this enormous national scope. We will give Venezuelans the assurance that this is not a process of revenge, but rather a process to achieve democratic institutionality.

P. What would be your role in that transition?

R. I will continue what I have done so far, serving a first term – I was elected in opposition primaries with more than 90% of the votes – which has a key milestone on July 28. After that, there is a lot of room.

P. There is a lot of talk about the loyalty of the armed forces to Chavismo. Do you have any contacts within the military who assure you that there are factions that are willing to make a change?

R. I have a lot of contact with the armed forces through my travels in the country. What I have seen in recent days is mind-blowing. Their eyes shine at the imminent possibility of a process of profound change and family reunification. They also have children and siblings, and they are witnesses to the plundering of the country and the violation of human rights. They are very aware of Maduro’s violence and threat. For there to be a war, there has to be an enemy – Maduro was recorded telling a family that if the opposition won, there would be an armed conflict. The country has been unified. This theory of the internal enemy has been dismantled by the facts. There is no enemy here. The country is united like never before.

P. Why has Maduro opened up to negotiations with the White House just two weeks before the day of the vote? What do you think the president is looking for?

P. As the elections draw closer, they have seen that their strategies of violence and repression have had no effect. When you break up the roads, when you persecute the transporters, when you do not supply gasoline for 10 days, people realize that all barriers are crossed. They are realizing that this is a movement that is coming with force and within Chavismo this is happening. It has already happened with the bases. There are sectors that have different visions. There are some who say that change is inevitable and want to understand how to integrate this new order, while there are some who do not want to leave. In the end, it is within the regime itself where changes are taking place. I hope and trust that the reasonable and sensible position of those who think of the interest of all will prevail. Even in accepting the results.

P. Do you get any support from moderate Chavismo? We saw in a survey that 12% of hardline Chavismo advocates change.

R. This is growing every minute that passes. At the meetings, which are crowded, people come up to me and say: I am a Chavista, I was part of the collective and I was wrong! It is a process of redemption of the country. This is very powerful. Whoever sees this from an electoral perspective is only on the surface. This goes further: it is a social process.

P. We have already reached some windows of change. However, do you think this is the great opportunity to make a transition?

R. I think so, absolutely.

P. If on election day, or on subsequent days, the National Electoral Council (CNE) does not give a result for any reason, are you afraid of what might come?

R. Maduro has confessed. His campaign is violence. Our campaign events are without trucks, without sound. With violence or the threat of violence he tries to dissuade someone from participating. That doesn’t work internally. ‘It’s either me or it’s chaos,’ as Chavez said. And it turns out that he is chaos, they are chaos. I think the international community is no longer falling for that blackmail. It has understood that despite all the provocations or all the brutal attacks it is going to lose. I have 24 people in prison, 72 arrests in two weeks of campaigning. We have not fallen for provocations of violence. That does not mean that we act with weakness. We remain firm. That is how we have advanced. I think that this message has no effect on either the population or the military, who are the last ones who want a war. Putting the military against each other or against Venezuelan civil society, that is not going to happen. That is not what Venezuelans want. I believe that the antidote is a very high level of citizen representation.

P. What would you ask of Antonio Ecarri or Enrique Márquez, two other opposition candidates still in the race?

R. They know what they have to do.

P. What do you have to do?

R. What suits Venezuela.

P. Should they withdraw?

R. It’s too late.

P. Would you ask them to vote for Edmundo?

R. To be honest, this migration of votes has already happened without these leaders asking for it. People are clear that Edmundo represents change.

P. In the event of an opposition victory, there is talk of a coalition government that would include some Chavista sectors.

R. I think the criterion that the president will use will be to seek the logic of peace.

P. What would be the strategy of an Edmundo Government in one year’s time?

R. We could talk about many measures, but for me the most important thing is how we regain trust. This is a task for everyone. Building very solid ethical and liberal pillars. That starts the next day, before I formally assume the presidency.

P. What would Donald Trump’s victory in the United States mean for Venezuela?

R. The relationship with Venezuela will continue; it has been a firm policy of support for democracy and support for popular sovereignty expressed on July 28.

P. Would you include other opposition figures such as Leopoldo López in a supposed government? Would you discuss an amnesty?

R. There are 7 million displaced people. We need them all back. Those who are politicians and those who are not politicians. Those who have been persecuted and those who have not been persecuted. This is a new era. We need them all.

P. I am asking you specifically about Leopoldo López.

R. Also, of course.

P. Could Juan Guaidó, the former interim president, play any role?

R. You have to ask Edmundo that.

P. How has your relationship with Edmundo been? Is shared leadership becoming a natural thing, which is not easy in a world like politics?

R. It has been a great relationship. We knew each other, we liked each other and we were fond of each other, but we weren’t really friends. Now we are a team, a real team. He has done a spectacular job, making you the option that has more than 60% of the votes in two months. It’s brutal. We want a country that can continue, happy. We don’t want violence.

P. How strong are you to face all that lies ahead?

R. Excited, very grateful for the trust I have received from so many Venezuelans. Very aware of the responsibility we have and also grateful to God for what we are experiencing.

