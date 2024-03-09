An opposition campaign leader Maria Corina Machado was arrested in Venezuela Without the causes of her arrest being known so far, the opposition leader herself, who aspires to the presidential elections despite her disqualification, denounced this Saturday.

“I denounce (…) that the regime of Nicolás Maduro has kidnapped our Director of the Campaign Command of the state of Barinas, Emill Brandt,” said Machado in X, bringing the number of leaders of his party to four.

WORLDWIDE ALERT! I denounce to Venezuelans and the world that the Nicolás Maduro regime has kidnapped our Director of the Campaign Command of the state of Barinas, Emill Brandt, just a few hours after I toured this state. 47 days ago they kidnapped our Directors… — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) March 9, 2024

Machado did a tour this week through Barinas (west), the home state of the late President Hugo Chávez, as part of his campaign for the presidential elections on July 28 to which he aspires to run, although in practice he will not be able to due to the 15-year disqualification against him.

María Corina Machado during a proselytizing event, in Barinas (Venezuela). Photo:EFE/Press of María Corina Machado Share

According to Machado's party, Vente Venezuela, Brandt was being “persecuted” by police forces since January.

“They detained him during the early hours of March 9. Relatives do not know his whereabouts,” the party added.

In January, Three regional leaders of Machado's campaign team were arrested, accused of being allegedly related to conspiratorial plans against the Maduro government..

The three leaders are detained at the El Helicoide headquarters, a feared intelligence service prison that human rights organizations describe as a “torture center.”

Machado said that This new arrest constitutes “one more violation of the already trampled” Barbados agreement signed between the government and the opposition for the holding of the presidential elections..

This “demonstrates that Maduro has chosen to continue 'the hard way,'” he added.

Nicolás Maduro. Photo:EFE Share

The leader has also denounced attacks at the campaign events she began holding months ago, before the opposition primaries on October 22, in which she won a resounding victory.

Despite the agreement announced to review the disqualification of opposition leaders in a negotiation in which the United States was key, Machado's disqualification was ratified for alleged acts of corruption.

Maduro has called Machado “doña violence”, after the Prosecutor's Office released a video in which one of those detained for the “conspiracy plans” mentioned the former liberal deputy, although the audio, at that moment, is covered by a beep. .

AFP