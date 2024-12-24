The anti-Chavista leader María Corina Machado denounced this Tuesday that the Nicolás Maduro’s “regime” “kidnapped” Luis Tarbaycoordinator of the international teams of the opposition World with Venezuela campaign command.

“I ask all Venezuelans around the world and here in our country to raise their voices very hard for their freedom,” Machado said through X.

Likewise, he assured that Tarbay is an “extraordinary man, a brave and hard-working leaderloved and respected by all” who has “dedicated his life to fighting for the freedom of Venezuela.”

For its part, the Human Rights Committee of Vente Venezuela (VV), a party led by Machado, noted that Tarbay “has not committed any crime», while demanding his release.









“He is persecuted for organizing and accompanying the entire Venezuelan diaspora that has raised its voice against injustice,” said VV in X.

Tarbay’s arrest adds to the recent arrests of four VV members; to that of former Caracas councilor Jesús Armas; to that of the mayor of Cabimas, Zulia state (northwest), Nabil Maalouf; to that of the activist Luis Palocz; and that of the peasant leader Carlos Azuaje.

On Monday, opposition member Juan Pablo Guanipa stated that, in recent days, there has been an escalation of “arbitrary arrests” that seek to “silence” those who “raise their voices for truth and justice.”

“It is not an isolated case”

«These and many other cases are not isolated. “They are part of a systematic pattern of persecution and repression,” said the anti-Chavista.

VV counts a total of 164 leaders and activists detained, the vast majority members of the main anti-Chavista coalition – the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) -, whom it considers “political prisoners”, while Maduro denies that they have been arrested for these reasons. but – he assures – they committed various crimes.