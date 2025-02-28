The opposition leader of Venezuela, María Corina Machado, has denounced this Thursday through a post in the social network ‘X’, that several “unidentified men” have tried to enter inside their home in the Los Palos Grande urbanization, a residential area located in the north of the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

“Alert. At this time, unidentified men are trying to force my home in the big sticks, Caracas. They are threatening to detain the neighbors and the guard, “Machado said 21.35 hours on Thursday (Spanish time).

In addition, it attached two photographs, apparently taken from inside the house, where you can see four men (the alleged assailants), next to a vehicle without registration, which they would have used to move to the home without being identified.

Thus, the opposition candidate in the last presidential elections, Edmundo González Urrutia, cited the message of María Corina, accompanied by the following text: “Eye! They intend to occupy the house of María Corina Machado. Attentive “.

This Machado complaint adds to which the opposition has launched in recent months, especially since the previous presidential elections last July. The opposition accuses President Nicolás Maduro of political persecution, collects Europa Press.

Machado won the opposition primaries to lead the candidacy for presidential ones, however Venezuelan justice disabled her and had to give the position to Edmundo González, who claimed her victory against Maduro, who finally ended up taking possession for a new mandate.