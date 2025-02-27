“They are threatening to stop the neighbors and the vigilante,” he has alerted on social networks

02/27/2025



Updated at 10:33 p.m.





Venezuela’s opposition leader, María Corina Machado, has denounced An attempt to assault your home from Caracas. “ALERT. At this time, unidentified men are trying to force my home in Los Palos Grande, Caracas, ”she herself has launched in a message in her X profile.

“They are threatening to stop the neighbors and the vigilant,” he added.

This machado complaint adds to which the opposition, which accuse Maduro of political persecutionhas launched in recent months, especially since the previous presidential elections last July.

Machado won the opposition primaries to lead the candidacy for presidential. However Venezuelan justice disabled her And he had to give the position to Edmundo González, who claimed his victory against Maduro, who finally ended up taking possession for a new mandate.









