Two national leaders of Vente Venezuela, the political organization of María Corina Machado, opposition leader to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, were arrested for “destabilizing actions” on March 20. The attorney general accused them of trying to “force” Machado's authorization ahead of the presidential elections on July 28.

“Help! Help, please, please, no!” Dignora Hernández, political coordinator of Vente Venezuela, was heard shouting while she struggled with members of the Police who were trying to get her into a van, in a video shared by the party on X.

Hernández and Henry Alviárez, national coordinator of the Vente Venezuela campaign team, were arrested on March 20 for “destabilizing actions” in protests with the alleged objective of “forcing” the authorization of María Corina Machado in the presidential elections of July 28. , according to the Attorney General, Tarek William Saab.

The prosecutor denounces a plan to “agglomerate the masses using union and student unions to encourage a military wing” in favor of an uprising against the Government of President Nicolás Maduro, who seeks to be re-elected for a third six-year term.

María Corina Machado, a former deputy who swept the opposition primaries in Venezuela in October, reacted to the arrests by launching a “global alert” in X, accusing the “Maduro regime” of unleashing “brutal repression” against her team. Campaign.

“These cowardly actions aim to close Venezuela's path towards change and freedom in peace and democracy,” he wrote.

WORLDWIDE ALERT The Maduro regime unleashes brutal repression against my campaign teams. He arrested Henry Alviarez, National Organization Coordinator of my Campaign Command, and Dignora Hernández, Political Coordinator. In addition, arrest warrants have been issued against several… — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) March 20, 2024



Machado is disqualified from holding public office for the next 15 years. Maduro and the opposition, with the mediation of Norway and the support of the United States, had reached an agreement to review the disqualification of opposition leaders. However, Machado's decision was ratified in January: the leader is accused by the authorities of corruption and of having called for a “foreign invasion” against Venezuela, which she denies.

The application period for the presidential elections will be open between March 21 and 25.

Vente Venezuela, in the sights of the authorities

A total of seven Machado collaborators have been arrested in recent days and the Public Ministry has issued another seven arrest warrants.

Saab revealed that Magalli Meda, Machado's right-hand woman and considered one of the alternatives to be nominated in the elections, is under an arrest warrant.

The prosecutor's actions are motivated by an alleged “series of conspiracies, threats and actions that have as a common denominator the intention to sow violence and chaos in the country and attack the life of the president,” the attorney general said in a conference call. press.

❗ALERT! We condemn the kidnapping of our leaders Henry Alviarez and Dignora Hernández by the regime. Faced with the intensification of the regime's repression, FIRMNESS. In the next few hours our candidate @MariaCorinaYA will head to the country.#Until the end pic.twitter.com/ZDSJlzddm3 — Vente Venezuela (@VenteVenezuela) March 20, 2024



In addition, he presented a “confession” from one of the detained collaborators, Emil Brandt Ulloa, arrested on March 9, ensuring that this “conspiracy” would be financed by USAID, the United States Agency for International Development.

The prosecutor suggested that Machado, whom Maduro has called “doña violence,” is “the main intellectual author” of the alleged “plan” against the president.

Vente Venezuela reacted by condemning the “kidnapping” of its leaders and asking for firmness “in the face of the intensification of the regime's repression.”

“The day of infamy”

Hours after the arrests, María Corina Machado went to her party headquarters to express herself about what happened, in a press conference broadcast live.

The opposition leader began her statements by stating that “everything the terror prosecutor said is false, everything is a lie,” and that “the regime wants to close the path to change and freedom in peace. They do it because they are defeated,” she assured.

Machado accused the Government of following the opposition “step by step,” highlighting that this surveillance is known and condemned by “Venezuelans and the entire international community.”

“This day will go down in history as the day of infamy. They seek to sow terror, but they are wrong. They will be able to delay the transition, but not stop it,” he concluded.

Political leaders of the Venezuelan opposition have joined in X the statements of Machado and Vente Venezuela, condemning the “arbitrary arrests” and expressing their “solidarity.”

Luis Almagro, secretary general of the Organization of American States, also reacted by joining “the demands for the release of the leaders” of Vente Venezuela and asking that “the political persecution against its militants cease.”

“Once again, the regime shows that its only electoral weapon is to attack with more repression,” Almagro added in a publication.

With AFP and local media