USA This Tuesday, January 23, he was “deeply concerned” about the issuance of arrest warrants and detentions against at least 33 Venezuelansincluding members of the democratic opposition, civil society, former military personnel and journalists.

“Arrests without due process go against the spirit of the October 2023 electoral roadmap agreement signed between the Unitary Platform and representatives of “Nicolas Maduro”said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

This agreement, in which Maduro committed to facilitating clean elections, allowed the United States to relax some of the sanctions that he had imposed against the Latin American country.

Joe Biden's Government has been warning during these months that it would closely monitor compliance with the Venezuelan Executive's commitments.

Machado went out to march this Tuesday.

“We demand an end to harassment for political reasons, including attacks on opposition campaign offices and all efforts to stifle the democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people through fear and intimidation,” states the statement published this Tuesday.

The United States “continues to support the Venezuelan people in their desire for a peaceful restoration of democracy” and actions that go “against the spirit and letter of the Barbados Agreement will have consequences,” the text warns.

“We urge Maduro and his representatives to adhere to the electoral roadmap agreement, including announcing a clear schedule for the 2024 presidential elections, as reinstate all political candidates“says the statement, in which no references are made to what arrests they refer to.

The Venezuelan Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, reported yesterday that more than thirty people, including civilians and military personnel, have been detained in Venezuela since May 2023 for allegedly being involved in five conspiratorial plans that included the assassination of President Nicolás Maduro. and assaults on military installations.

It is, he explained, a “continued conspiracy” which was discovered by the justice system, which accuses those arrested of crimes such as treason, terrorism, conspiracy, disclosure of military secrets and attempted intentional homicide.

The Prosecutor's Office announces these arrests a week after Maduro announced before Parliament, during his annual accountability, that they had neutralized four “coup conspiracies”for which he asked the Chamber and the Justice bodies to disseminate information in this regard.

The presidential candidate of the main opposition coalition in Venezuela, María Corina Machado, This Monday, he described the conspiratorial plans denounced by the Prosecutor's Office as “surreal and delirious plots.”

EFE

