LOpposition leader Maria Corina Machado called the repetition of presidential elections “a lack of respect” to Venezuelans, as the leaders have proposed from Brazil and Colombia after the questioned elections in which he was proclaimed re-elected Nicolas Maduro.

According to the criteria of

“To suggest ignoring what happened on July 28 is, for me, a lack of respect for Venezuelans who have given everything (…) popular sovereignty is respected,” Machado said in a virtual conference with Chilean and Argentine media, after being asked about the statements made by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The Brazilian president suggested that Maduro could call new elections to clear up doubts about the results that allowed him to be re-elected for a third six-year term. His Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, agreed moments later.

Nicolas Maduro. Photo:AFP Share

What Lula and Petro propose

Both leaders are trying to find a way out of the crisis in Venezuela following allegations of fraud by the opposition, which claims victory for candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, Machado’s representative after his disqualification.

The United States also supported the proposal.

Maduro “could try to appeal to the people of Venezuela, perhaps even call for an electoral programme, establish criteria for the participation of all candidates (…) and let observers from around the world go and watch the elections,” Lula said in an interview on local radio.

But opposition member Machado stressed that the elections “already took place.” “Venezuelan society expressed itself in very adverse conditions where there was fraud and we still managed to win.”

Maduro has not yet commented, but on July 31, three days after his proclamation, he ruled out repeating the elections.