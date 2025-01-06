01/06/2025



Updated at 06:04h.





The wait until January 10 It has been a long time in Venezuela, but the decisive date is already around the corner. That day, so much Edmundo González as Nicolas Maduro They intend to be sworn in as presidents of the nation, although only…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only