This Monday, Maria Corina Machado, opposition leader in Venezuela, called on citizens to go out and protest this Wednesday, August 28, anddemanding that the government recognise the results of the last presidential elections, in which, according to Machado, the opposition emerged victorious.

“We will see you this Wednesday, August 28, in the streets, one month after our glorious victory of July 28 when We voted, we won and we collected our minutes that demonstrate the overwhelming victory of Edmundo González“Machado said.

In the same video, the opposition leader called on citizens to gather at 11 a.m. in Caracas and other cities in Venezuela and around the world to demand that the government of Nicolás Maduro publish the voting records.

“We will not rest; we will go all the way,” said Maria Corina Machado.

This Wednesday, August 28, one month after our apotheotic VICTORY: All to the new street! The smart, resilient, irreverent and conscious street. We’ll see you at 11:00 am in Caracas, in the rest of the country and also in several cities around the world.

We will not rest; let’s go… pic.twitter.com/Dok4hNWucS — Maria Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) August 26, 2024

According to official figures, more than 2,400 people have been arrested since July 29 – some in demonstrations and others in police operations – while 25 people died in acts of violence that the government attributes to the opposition, while anti-Chavez supporters blame the state security forces, on orders from their superiors.

