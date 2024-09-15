Through your X account, Maria Corina Machado has called for a new global mobilization to demand a review of the elections in Venezuela. The call was made for next September 28.

“On Saturday, September 28, two months after our historic victory, our voice will resonate in every corner of the planet,” he said in a video on his social media.

“We will raise our voices so that: Edmundo González is recognized by the world as the elected president of Venezuela, Maduro understands that he is leaving and crimes against humanity stop,” he added.

This September 28, Venezuelans will make the whole world rumble!

All united in the same cause: the freedom of Venezuela. Two months after our spectacular victory, we will raise our voices so that:

1️⃣ Edmundo González is recognized by the world as President… pic.twitter.com/rojHKmthDS — Maria Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) September 14, 2024

The images show several actors, politicians and influential people, recalling that elections were held in Venezuela on July 28 and that days of violence followed.

They also call on UN member countries to recognise Edmundo González as the elected president of Venezuela, paving the way for Nicolás Maduro to leave power.

Former MP Maria Corina Machado. Photo:EFE Share

This call comes a month after the massive movement of Venezuelans on August 28, which was called by Machado and other opposition leaders in the vicinity of the Lido Center in Caracas.

