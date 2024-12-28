Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said this Saturday that she trusts that the military and police are “one step of doing the right thing”given the “will for change” expressed in the elections five months ago, in reference to the claimed victory of Edmundo González Urrutia, despite the fact that President Nicolás Maduro was proclaimed the winner.

“Military citizen, police citizen, this message is for you. The time has come for definition and tear down the last obstacle that separates us from freedom. Venezuela trusts you. I trust in the moral reserve of our men of honor and arms. See you soon in the streets,” the former deputy wrote in X.

Through an audio published on this social network, Machado told the officials of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) and from the police forces that the people “are united in a single cry” and that “each person, in his heart, has made the correct decision and is only waiting for the collective resolution to act.”

In that sense, the opponent asked the military and police to ask themselves “if silence” does not “makes you complicit in the current tyranny” and “if undue obedience” does not “put them at the service of a handful of criminals.”

“Check, in the privacy of your conscience, if your superiors are not asking you, precisely you, to be that soldier whom (the Liberator Simón) Bolívar He cursed for using weapons against his own people. (…) Ask yourself if these weapons, whose exclusive use the nation confers on you, are today truly at the service of the sovereign will of the Venezuelans, their Constitution and their laws or if they only serve a group of corrupt and criminals.” , said.

Machado sent this message when there are 13 days left until the presidential inauguration, on January 10, when Maduro assures that he will go to the headquarters of the National Assembly (AN, Parliament) – controlled by Chavismo – to be sworn in as head of state re-elected for a third consecutive six-year term.

Last week, the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino Lópezwho has reiterated on several occasions his loyalty to Maduro, announced that the Armed Forces will accompany the president in his inauguration and said that the soldiers know and are aware of “the great responsibility that it means to take care of the decrees of popular sovereignty.”

The Chavista leader was proclaimed by the National Electoral Council (CNE) winner of the elections of July 28 based on results that are still unknown in a breakdown, despite the fact that the approved schedule for this process established its publication.

For its part, the largest opposition alliance—the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD)—claims the victory of González Urrutia, according to 83.5% of the minutes that the coalition claims to have gathered through witnesses and table members, documents that the Government considers false.