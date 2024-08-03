Although in Venezuela there is a threat of a possible capture against him by the government of Nicolás Maduo, Maria Corina Machado went out this Saturday to march in Caracasat the demonstrations called by the opposition following the results of last Sunday’s elections.

The opposition set the meeting in Caracas, from 10 in the morning on Las Mercedes Avenue.

“Today we went out to meet in the streets of Venezuela. With the pride of being Venezuelans. With the satisfaction of having achieved victory. With the determination that no one will be able to steal from us what we achieved,” Machado wrote in X this Saturday.

“Today we are stronger than ever. We continue to move forward until the end. We see each other now in an embrace that unites us all,” he added.

‘They could capture me,’ says Machado

It should be remembered that the political leader expressed fear for her life on Thursday in a column written from hiding in the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal. In the publication He claimed to have evidence of Nicolás Maduro’s electoral failure, who emerged as the winner of the presidential elections in questionable results.

There, he also referred to the results of the July 28 elections: “Mr. Maduro did not win Venezuela’s presidential elections on Sunday. He lost overwhelmingly to Edmundo González, 67% to 30%. I know it’s true because I can prove it. I have receipts obtained directly from more than 80% of the nation’s polling stations.”

“I write this in hiding, afraid of my life, my freedom and that of my fellow countrymen, because of the dictatorship led by Nicolás Maduro,” said the anti-Chavez activist, who also warned: “I could be captured while I write these words.”