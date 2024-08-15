Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado criticized on Thursday (15) the idea of ​​a new election in the country, defended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and supported by Colombian Gustavo Petro and American Joe Biden.

“I ask you: there is a second election and if you don’t like the result, what happens? Do we go for a third? For a fourth? For a fifth? Until [o ditador Nicolás] “Does Maduro like the results? Would you accept this in your countries?” Machado said in a press conference via Zoom with media outlets from Argentina and Chile, according to the Argentine newspaper La Nacion.

“We went to an election with the rules of tyranny. Many people told me that we were crazy, that there would be a monumental fraud that we would not be able to prove. We trusted the citizen organization and there were people who risked their lives, their families, their homes, and others were murdered or are now in prison or had to flee the country,” said the opposition leader.

“Proposing to ignore what happened on July 28th [data da eleição] is an insult to the Venezuelan people. The elections have already happened,” he said.

The day after the election, which the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) says was won by Maduro, the opposition made available on a website copies of more than 80% of the voting records, which prove the victory of its candidate, Edmundo González.

The CNE has not yet released its minutes, which it claims would prove Maduro’s victory. Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), also controlled by Chavismo, will review the result.

In an interview with a Curitiba radio station this Thursday, Lula suggested the creation of a coalition government in Venezuela and that Maduro call new elections.

Petro defended the same measures in a post on X and Biden said he supported a new election in Venezuela in a quick conversation with journalists in Washington.