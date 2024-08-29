Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said on Wednesday (28) that “no democratic government in the world has recognized” the re-election of dictator Nicolás Maduro, whose victory in the presidential elections on July 28 she considers a fraud, as does much of the international community.

“No democratic government in the world has recognized Maduro’s fraud. Venezuela voted for change and [o representante do maior bloco de oposição, a Plataforma Unitária Democrática, PUD] Edmundo González Urrutia is our elected president,” declared the former deputy, politically disqualified by Maduro, to hundreds of supporters who gathered in Caracas.

Under the slogan “Ata kills sentence”, the opposition gathered to defend the voting records published by the PUD – according to which González Urrutia won the presidency by a wide margin – against the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), controlled by Chavista judges, which validated Maduro’s victory, even without the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, controlled by Chavismo, releasing evidence of the result.

“They believed that, with this decision, which cannot even be called a sentence, they would deceive some countries or give excuses so that, with this vagrancy, someone would recognize the fraud of the CNE. Nobody accepted this trap,” continued the former deputy, who called the support given by the TSJ to the Chavista dictator an “aberration.”

“They positioned the TSJ as an arm of repression and political persecution,” he highlighted.

A month after the allegation of electoral fraud and while Maduro has the support of all institutions, despite international questioning, Machado reiterated that the PUD has “a robust strategy” that “is working”, without giving details.

“Let’s make him [o regime, que defende a vitória de Maduro] give in, and giving in means respecting the will expressed by the people on July 28,” he noted.

Several countries and international organizations have refused to recognize Maduro’s victory and have demanded that the CNE publish the disaggregated results, as established in the electoral schedule, while some governments have already recognized González Urrutia as the winner of the elections.

Meanwhile, Chavismo claims that more than 60 nations “acclaimed Maduro’s victory”, including the dictatorships of China, Iran and Russia, as well as Cuba and Nicaragua.