Opposition members Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo González | Photo: EFE/Manuel Diaz

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado celebrated on Wednesday (11) the recognition of Edmundo González Urrutia as president-elect of Venezuela by the Spanish Congress, describing the decision as a “great victory” for democracy and freedom in the country.

In a post on social media, Machado expressed his gratitude to the deputies who supported “popular sovereignty and the right to the truth,” celebrating the importance of the vote for the current Venezuelan political scenario.

“Today we achieved another great victory. We are moving forward! Venezuelans thank each of the deputies from the different parties who voted in favor of popular sovereignty, democracy, truth and freedom in Venezuela,” wrote María Corina on X, according to the Efecto Cocuyo portal.

In a vote held on Wednesday, the Spanish Congress approved the proposal to recognize González as Venezuelan president with 177 votes in favor, 164 against and one abstention. The initiative, which is not legally binding, was supported mostly by the ruling Popular Party (PP) and minority parties.

Despite the approval of the proposal, the government of socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, currently on a trip to China, maintained its position of not officially recognizing González as the winner of the Venezuelan elections and president-elect. However, Sánchez promised to continue with “Spain’s mediation” in the European Union to seek a democratic solution to the crisis in Venezuela.

The Congress’ recognition includes a call for an end to repression in Venezuela, the release of political prisoners and the guarantee of the personal safety of Machado and González. In addition, the proposal requests that the Spanish government lead the recognition of González Urrutia in European institutions, with the aim of him assuming the presidency of Venezuela on January 10, 2025.