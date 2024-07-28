Maduro’s opponent asks citizens to perform tasks throughout the day, including playing the anthem and following the vote count

María Corina Machado asked Venezuelans to remain “vigilant, joyful, united” and carry out tasks throughout this Sunday (28.Jul.2024), the date on which the country holds elections. She is the main opponent of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left).

In video published On X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night (July 27), María Corina asked voters to wake up early, play the national anthem, film the act and publish the video on social media. Then, to go vote early and stay at the polling place to help others and, when the polls closed, to follow the vote count.

The act of playing the Venezuelan anthem is, according to her, “show the world“that the country is”ready and united”. Still, that citizens are “proud to be a country of liberators”.

María Corina asked voters to carry the country’s flag when voting. “Let’s conquer freedomand said. “Ignore all the false messages that the regime is sending out, which seek to promote fear, violence and hatred.” he added. “These messages are intended to intimidate us so that we do not go out to vote.”, he added.

The opponent requested that voters remain where they voted.Support those in need at polling stations”, he stated. “Let’s show the whole world what is happening in Venezuela. All the people are on the streets voting for their freedom.”, he declared.

According to her, there will be a live broadcast on X and Instagram at 1 pm local time (2 pm in Brazil). “At that time, expect a message from me with a new task so that the world, once again, can see how we remain united.”, he stated.

When the polling stations close, María Corina asked voters to stay in the locations to follow the count.The vote count is a public act, an act of citizens, and you have the right to check how each ballot is counted.”, he said, adding that, at that moment, he will give “a new task” to Venezuelans.

“And as night falls, we remain vigilant, joyful and united in our centers. [de votação]. If the regime tries, again, to circulate false images and messages of violence, we will not pay attention, we will not fall for intimidation strategies.the”, he said.

The Venezuelan elections will be held this Sunday (July 28) and could end the Chavista cycle in the country currently represented by Maduro. The election, which has been criticized for its legitimacy, would have the participation of international observers to ensure the fairness of the process. However, Maduro’s government prevented several names from participating (learn more in this report from Poder360).

