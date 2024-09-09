Opposition leader María Corina Machado, who is still in Venezuela, called on Monday (9) on her compatriots who reside in Spain to demonstrate for the freedom and democracy of the South American country this Tuesday (10) in Madrid, the city where Edmundo González Urrutia is currently taking refuge, having had to leave Venezuela after intense harassment from Chavismo.

“To each and every Venezuelan living in Spain. This Tuesday, September 10th, at 6pm, in the Plaza de las Cortes, in Madrid, ALL UNITED! Let’s demand the mandate of July 28th!! We have overcome all obstacles to get here and we will continue to do so UNTIL THE END! We will uphold Popular Sovereignty and the truth,” Machado wrote in a post on his profile on the social network X. The post was accessed by People’s Gazette from a connection outside Brazil.

“This Tuesday, all of Venezuela will unite in Madrid!!”, reiterated Corina Machado.

In a video that was published alongside the text, Corina Machado says that all Venezuelans must “keep moving forward until the entire world recognizes Edmundo González Urrutia as president-elect.”

“Today, more than ever, we are united and determined to move forward. We have overcome all obstacles, all trials, we are together and we will achieve the liberation of Venezuela and the return of our children home,” said Corina Machado.

The call for the protest, which is expected to take place in front of the Spanish Congress of Deputies, comes after González was forced to leave Venezuela this weekend. The opposition leader was the target of Chavista repression and was under an arbitrary arrest warrant after, according to records recognized by the US, he defeated dictator Nicolás Maduro in the July elections.

The demonstration will coincide with the vote on a non-legislative proposal by the main opposition party to the current Spanish government, the right-wing Popular Party (PP), which urges the executive of socialist Pedro Sánchez to recognize González as the winner of the Venezuelan elections.

At the demonstration, Venezuelans must advocate for an end to the repression against the protests taking place in the country, the release of political prisoners and international contributions to the personal security of Corina Machado y González, who is still due to be sworn in as president of Venezuela on January 10, 2025, the date on which Maduro also plans to take office for a “third term” after rigging the electoral dispute.