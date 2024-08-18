Venezuelan opposition leader calls on armed forces to recognize Edmundo González’s victory

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has called on the country’s armed forces to fulfill their “constitutional duty” and recognize the victory of Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right) in the presidential elections of July 28. The speech was published on social media this Saturday (Aug 17, 2024).

“I want to speak to each member of the National Armed Forces and security forces: Venezuela expects you to strictly comply with your constitutional duty. You witnessed what happened on July 28 and you know that the people have decided for change.”said María Corina, in interview given to Week Magazine.

She called on the military to participate in the events called by González’s campaign. “We invite you, your family members and your neighbors to be part of this movement that will not be interrupted and will continue to advance day after day,” he stated.

This Saturday was another day of acts for and against the electoral result announced by the CNE (National Electoral Council) of Venezuela, which gave re-election to President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left).

Acts were recorded in, among other countries, Australia, Spain, England and Mexico, as well as several cities in Venezuela.

Called the “Great Global Protest for Truth,” the main demonstration took place in Caracas, led by María Corina Machado, who spoke to thousands of people. According to Corina, the opposition’s tactic now is to demand respect for the vote.

“May the world and everyone in Venezuela recognize that the elected president of Venezuela is Edmundo González. This regime, when it saw itself defeated and discovered, opted for the most cruel of all policies, which was to entrench itself in a group of the high military command and order a campaign of repression.”he declared.

The opposition and social organizations have denounced arbitrary arrests in the country in the context of post-election protests that have resulted in more than 1,300 arrests and more than 20 deaths. The government, on the other hand, claims that it is fighting against criminal groups that attack public buildings, Chavista leaders and police officers, which has already caused the death of 25 people and injured 97 members of the security forces.

Candidate Edmundo González spoke out on social media, in a video. “These demonstrations are the force that will ensure that the decision for change and peace that millions of us voted for on July 28th is respected,” he said.