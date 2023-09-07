The moral feeling that currently unites Venezuelans is that of a bitter acquiescence towards Nicolás Maduro and everything that his name contains.

Inside and outside the country, many assent to the reality, apparently unshakable, that the tyranny will last forever, that nothing will be able to prevent those who have been able to squander the wealth that the boom the longest oil price crisis in the last century, subdued two generations and exiled more than a quarter of the population, which today should be 31 million, can continue to rule a country where more than 300 political prisoners have been denied due process and more than 800 extrajudicial executions were registered, counting only the year 2022.

The poverty to which, in all spheres of life, what was once an immensely rich country, a lively nation of unlimited possibilities, has been reduced in less than a quarter of a century, and which today has Haiti as its only continental comparison, it drowns the spirit of those who can still be called the luckiest in our diaspora.

In this situation of precariousness and exhaustion, a presidential election is announced once again. If he wins re-election in 2024, Nicolás Maduro, who in 2013 looked like an unlikely successor to Hugo Chávez, will secure power until 2030! What does the Venezuelan political opposition offer in the face of this gloomy perspective? A float of pre-candidates, a troupe of exhibition, which badly vindicates the idea that a democracy rules in Venezuela.

After the fiasco of Juan Guaidó and his fictional interim government that lasted five years and ended in the Florida exile of its incumbent, leaving a trail of corruption scandals characteristically oil, the opposition has ordered a primary election.

The general idea is to choose the presidential candidate who will challenge Maduro next year, on a date not yet officially announced and that Maduro himself will set for when it best suits Chavista electoral fraud practices.

The opposition corporation—let’s call it that—, meeting discreetly in a hotel in Panama, appointed last year, after what its factors affirmed was a conscientious selection, a commission of citizens of the most impeccable moral reputation to regulate the tongo—well, that’s what they It is about a tongo—whose winner did not displease Maduro under penalty of disqualification of the candidate.

The board of notables found it convenient for the electoral college to be the same one that for twenty years has enjoyed the support of the regime. In a country where, for example, even the Madurista board of the state oil company “loses” three billion dollars in “accounts receivable”, the board of notables judged that the electoral college was so reliable and fraud-proof such as the International Bureau of Weights and Measures in Geneva.

Consequently, he requested that the electoral college of Nicolás Maduro itself supervise the choice of the opposition candidate. So far, the electoral martingale was reasonably in line with the Latin American tradition until the pre-candidate María Corina Machado objected to the electoral college. “Maduro cannot be the one who counts the votes in a fair opposition,” Machado opposed.

This was the beginning of a dispute between opposition banners that perhaps would have been less bitter if Machado had not unquestionably led all the polls. Machado has taken more lengths ahead of the other candidates than the great Secretariat their rivals in the 1973 Belmont Stakes.

The vortex of the debate is that of the disqualifications of the Daniel Ortega type with which Chavismo-Madurismo usually gets rid of its adversaries. Absurdly, for the opposition the question of who will replace the already disabled Machado has become decisive when, as is inevitable, the dictatorship reinstates her. There are, of course, more elements at stake in this succession and the “potable heirs” for the dictatorship. There are mayoralties and state governorships to dispute in the 2025 general elections.

Few times has the true nature of the Venezuelan opposition and its “dilemmas” been better described than by Professor Luis Eduardo Bruni, who is not a political scientist but a doctor in Molecular Biology and holds the Chair of Media Technology at the University of Aalborg, Denmark. .

“It seems that there is a consensus,” he affirms, in a opinion piece published in the Venezuelan portal The Great Village—Among the supporters of the succession thesis that the heir must be drinkable for the regime, which is synonymous with “qualified”, and to be qualified, a candidate cannot have a chance of winning the elections because if he does, they can disqualify him” .

“The party is not over until it is over,” said the great Yogi Berra, but it beats me that Nicolás Maduro will preside over, in 2024, the Bolivarian carnival commemorating the 200th anniversary of the battle of Ayacucho, just as Hugo Chávez wished for himself.

