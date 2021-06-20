María Conde won gold with Spain in her debut with the National Team (Prague 2017), although his path could have been very different. At age 11 he auditioned for Atlético de Madrid and Movistar Estudiantes and both clubs selected her. He had to choose and opted for basketball. She confesses that now she is not a football fan, although she has a weakness: the team where his little brother Diego, Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper, plays and last season on loan at Leganés.

How did you wake up after the great game against Sweden?

Very well. We needed a meeting like yesterday. We came from a few days prior to the competition that were a bit stressful, with all the situations that have arisen. And to finish off the first game! Feeling ourselves again, playing our way … was what we were looking for apart from victory, which we obviously needed and wanted. But also, recover sensations. This Saturday we woke up with renewed energy.

What did you say after the Belarus game?

At first there were more silences than anything else. We were all a little aware of how everything went, of the sensations. We thought “this is not what we like to do and this is not our team.” But that’s it. We had to analyze what happened that night, but the next day we had to get all the energy that we weren’t able to have on Thursday and get back to our game. And I think that was the key. This is the championships, there is not much time to regret.

Does studying psychology help you to relativize these situations?

I do not know. Basketball is a world and my studies another. In addition, in championships as intense as this one, with matches in a row, everything happens very quickly and you hardly have time for anything. I imagine that I have learned something from psychology, but after Belarus there was little that could help us. It was more a need to forget that game as soon as possible and regain feelings.

How were the five days between the positives of Torrens and Abalde and the start of the Eurobasket?

Very stressful. We had to spend a lot of time in our locked rooms waiting for results, in addition to the uncertainty of knowing what was going to happen in the tests. Two companions came out but, at first, we did not know if they would be positive or false positives. We couldn’t train either … The emotions were a bit on the surface. You are about to start a championship, in match rhythm, and suddenly everything is cut off at once. They were very intense and complicated days. We had to enter the championship with that, but that’s it. We have to keep going, although we have not had the ideal conditions.

One of the players who tested positive is Alba Torrens who plays in the same position. Did Mondelo meet with the eaves to influence something?

No, it was all for the team, because that’s who we are. Anyone is missing here and it is to remove a piece of the puzzle, which we have been forming together. The team was made of 12 + 2 in case there were any unforeseen events that, unfortunately, there have been. To remove anyone is to remove a fundamental piece. We get together to say “this has happened, but we move on and here no one has to do the work of one or the other”, because when there is no one the rest of us will have to take a little step forward. The objectives remain the same, sorry, without them but we notice them close. We feel their energy.

So, it doesn’t change the style of this Selection, does it?

No, our identity remains the same. It has been seen in other championships, where other players have been lacking; the style of the National Team has always been the same. We have taken a great blow to pass when it has happened, so close to the championship and with little room for reaction. But the objectives remain the same and the desire as well. The only thing that we have needed a few days to assume this new situation and so much uncertainty.

How do you carry the bubble?

It’s not what anyone would want, but it is what it is. These are usually busy days, a lot of noise, but this year is something different. The FEB has worked hard so that we can have an audience, that the presence of the people can be felt. We come from a pandemic year, it does not come back to us. Some of us have already had to play in bubble format during the season, some have passed the COVID, quarantines … It does not catch us again.

Do you have support in the stands?

My family is here and later, in principle, friends will come. Although we cannot be with them physically, just seeing them in the distance after spending a month concentrating, is very nice. We look forward to having more games for them as well.

What do they do in their free time?

(Laughs) Reinvent ourselves a bit. When you start with the competition, the days go by very quickly: preparing for a match, eating, resting, going to the pavilion … In free time we try to connect, be together, make a group …

He returns to the National Team four years after the gold in Prague. What do you remember from that year?

For me it was like a story. I came from the university, very young and I did not expect to enter. I arrived with players that I did not know, that I had only seen on television. I have very good memories of how they integrated me into the team, the feelings, what the people were like … I was on the bench and I thought “how cool, I’m here!” and that gold was the culmination of everything.

This season he has played for USK Prague. I imagine that those memories will have surfaced some more.

To be honest, I don’t have any memories of the court, I only remember the feeling, the euphoria … When I arrived in Prague, the first time, I thought I had played here, but I didn’t remember anything.

And from that ‘story’ of 2017 it became one of the discards in 2018 and 2019.

Staying out is always hard because you see yourself there, you have contact with the players and you live the concentration. But we are all aware of how difficult it has been these years to get on the list. There was a very solid group, which had achieved many successes, and for the young women it was difficult to enter. Simply being able to be here was already very good for us. A discard always hurts, but you have to keep working so that the opportunity comes to you.

What is it like to live with Laia Palau, in principle, your last dance with the National Team?

Everything that we can live with Laia makes us a tremendous illusion. What you are doing is historic on all levels. Being part of it is amazing but not only because you share a track with her but because when you meet her as a person it makes you even more excited: listening to her speak, being able to share her experiences of sport and life. I feel very lucky to be here, to have shared the track with her and, above all, moments away. He is a spectacular person.