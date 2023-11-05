WBecause contemporary architecture is criticized for no longer producing lively urban spaces, there is a wealth of new handbooks and atlases with historical spatial analyses, types of squares and collections of examples. The disadvantage of these compendiums is that they balance indecisively on the borderline between building and open space, inside and outside, fullness and emptiness and mostly platitude-like advocate for an integrative overall view of architecture and the city.

The two Italian architects and theorists Maria Claudia Clemente and Francesco Isidori, founders of the Roman architectural firm Labics, are now opposing this indifference. In their English-language illustrated book “The Architecture of Public Space” they bring together 31 urban space architectures from all over Italy, from the town halls of the princely cities and city republics in the north to the cathedrals and market squares in the Mezzogiorno. The authors expressly neither chose their examples from the Middle Ages to the nineteenth century because of their historical significance nor examined their structural changes. Instead, they sort the urban spaces according to basic elements, which are somewhat pompously called “typo-morphological models” and are intended to provide design models that can supposedly still be implemented today.

In fact, this type theory covers not just decorative or symbolic elements, but real architectural performers: portico, loggia, gallery, arcade, colonnade, passage, terrace, staircase, bridge and courtyard, all of which create urban open-air rooms with a high quality of stay. These hybrids of air and stone belong neither to the building nor to the surroundings, but are independent actors who transform outdoor spaces into interiors and invite people to stay. In these porous layers of space, city dwellers feel both safe and visible because they are no longer completely private but not yet completely public. These transit zones for communication and consumption have been at the core of every urbanity since ancient times.

Impropriety and buffoonery

The collection of examples is beautifully illustrated, but only sparsely provided with plan drawings and explanations of building history. At the town hall in Arezzo, Tuscany, the architect Vasari, at the behest of the Medici in 1573, built a front of arcades into the ground floor and framed the sloping terrain with varied staircases. From 1394 onwards, the city of Faenza even had a spacious wall on both sides of its Piazza del Popolo, which was also designed as a two-story open double portico. And Vigevano, with the Piazza Ducale, which is surrounded by arcades on three sides, has benefited since 1492 from the fact that a Sforza duke of Milan, who rose from nowhere, wanted to upgrade himself here with an impressive city complex. Finally, from 1545 onwards, Pisa built a market square on the Piazza delle Vettovaglie, which was surrounded by archways on four sides, although the colonnades on the upper floor were bricked up again for apartments – as the columns built into the wall still show today.



Maria Claudia Clemente and Francesco Isidori: “The Architecture of Public Space”.

Unfortunately, the authors fail to mention that many of these porches, bay windows and house extensions were forbidden at the time because they narrowed the streets. The colonnades that were built into the houses provided a solution. They were often even mandatory because they created additional traffic space and connected the irregular private houses into a unified cityscape.