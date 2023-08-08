María Chivite will reissue the tripartite with which she governed Navarra for the last four years after closing the agreement with Geroa Bai. The pact with the coalition of which the PNV is a part comes after a marathon day that has ended up resolving the disagreements that had arisen in recent weeks. The third ‘leg’ of the Provincial Executive is Contigo Zurekin, the brand of which Podemos is a part. The investiture session, foreseeably, will be held at the end of this week.

What happened this Monday has once again demonstrated the tension that has been generated between three partners who insisted on their willingness to reach a consensus and repeat the same formula that has been in force for the last four years, but which they had not quite specified. In the end, the agreement has been reached after a meeting that has lasted more than five hours, which has included counteroffers and recesses, and which has put an end to negotiations that had become rare. It has also stretched Geroa Bai’s seams, because the PNV and the other formation with internal weight, Geroa Socialverdes, have staged their differences. Some discrepancies that have not escalated but have shown the nervousness that had taken over the conversations.

The first turning point occurred on Tuesday of last week, when Geroa Bai put his foot on the wall and charged hard against the first proposal that the PSN had presented to them. Basically, the Socialists proposed that Geroa Bai should have three councils in the future Executive instead of the four that he had in the last legislature.

Given the discomfort of the formation led by Uxue Barkos, the PSN made a counter offer and accepted that its partner would have the same representation in the Government for the next four years as the one agreed in 2109. What for the socialists was a “realistic” offer », Geroa Bai welcomed her, however, with enormous coldness at first. That was on Friday. In between, there was a major political movement because EH Bildu was willing to vote ‘yes’ for Chivite to unblock the situation. The sovereignist coalition was also key four years ago, but then it was valid with the abstention of part of its parliamentary group.

His explicit support took away Geroa Bai’s prominence because it practically ensured the investiture of Chivite. But at the same time it also generated a problem for the PSN, uncomfortable with a photograph that could clearly stage its dependence on the nationalist left.

The white smoke, in any case, has not been easy either. Throughout the morning, the members of Geroa Bai resolved their own internal differences, especially those that arose between the two main ‘legs’ of the alliance, the PNV and Geroa Socialverdes. Once a common point was achieved, Barkos herself traveled to the Provincial Parliament at the head of a delegation from her party to hold a three-way meeting with the PSN and Contigo Zurekin, the brand that had already closed the agreement last week coalition with Chivite. In the mid-afternoon, Geroa Bai presented a counterfact referring to issues relating to the programmatic agreement, disagreements between partners and control measures. The final announcement was not made official until after ten at night.

From now on, the investiture of the leader of the Navarrese socialists is a matter of days. The idea of ​​the management of the PSN is that the plenary session be held on Friday. In this way, Chivite would reissue the tripartite of the last legislature with a very similar distribution of power: seven councils for the Socialists, four for Geroa Bai and one for Contigo Zurekin.