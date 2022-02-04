The fourth co-host of the Sanremo 2022 Festival is Maria Chiara Giannetta, beloved and beautiful actress of Don Matteo and Blanca

Maria Chiara Giannetta will be the co-host of Amadeus during the fourth evening of the Sanremo 2022 Festival.

A’beautiful actress that the public got to know and love thanks to her interpretation of the protagonist in the series Blanca.

She had revealed that she was very anxious about the stairs of the Ariston stage, but in the end she managed to reach the conductor without falling on your heels!

She arrived in front of the Italian public with the smile on the face, ready to be applauded and warmly welcomed.

Maria Chiara Giannetta also wanted to tell about the phone call from Amadeus and what did he do when she discovered she was one of the five co-hosts of the program.

After the phone rings, the actress answers. It’s Amadeus, they already know each other. “Do you remember, how it goes, how it doesn’t go ” and then the bombshell: “I wanted to ask you, if you like, to be with me on the Sanremo stage”. Silence, Giannetta freezes and then begins with a “I think about it” and hangs up. “But how do I think about it? But what have I done? It’s Sanremo “. And then the actress, once again lucid, immediately picks up the phone and calls Amadeus back. “Sorry Amadeus, I think about it is just a saying. It means yes, of course I’m coming to Sanremo ”.

A story he made smile the Italian public.

Who is Maria Chiara Giannetta

Maria Chiara Giannetta was born in Foggia on May 20, 1992. After university, she studied at the Experimental Center of Cinematography in Rome. She started acting in the theater and then for some commercials.

The first opportunity comes in 2019, with a part in the film Welcome back President, next to Claudio Bisio.

In 2021, he takes part in the comedy Good morning mom together with Raul Bova.

But real success comes with the interpretation of Anna Olivieri in the series Don Matteo and of Blanca Ferrando in the series Blanca.

Maria Chiara Giannetta will accompany Amadeus throughout the fourth evening dedicated to the covers of the Sanremo 2022 Festival.