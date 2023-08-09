How could it be otherwise, the magazine has been Hello! the one in charge of confirming a summer romance between two of the youngest and most handsome members of the European monarchies: that of Christian of Denmark and Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Sicilies. He is the grandson of Queen Margaret, eldest son of Princes Frederick and Mary, therefore Prince of Denmark, as well as second in line to the throne of his country, behind his father. She is the youngest daughter of Prince Carlos of Bourbon-Two Sicilies, Duke of Castro, and his wife, Princess Camila, which also grants her the title of princess, in addition to the glamorous Duchy of Capri. He looks like he came out of a fairy tale.

Christian from Denmark is about to come of age, his birthday is on October 15th. There are several media that have already echoed the various acts that the young prince has prepared. As the Danish royal house itself has advanced, the celebrations on October 15 will start with the changing of the guard at Amalienborg Palace, the residence of the royal family in Copenhagen, where the young man, along with his parents and brothers and Queen Margarita They will greet you from the balcony. In the evening, a gala dinner will be held at Christiansborg Palace, on the islet of Slotsholmen, attended by representatives of various youth organizations in the country, as well as young people who have distinguished themselves for their achievements in disciplines such as sports, art and culture. A month later, on November 14, he will take part in the Council of State meeting where he will make his promise to comply with the Danish constitution. Although all these acts are of vital importance for the life of a young prince, the truth is that the young Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Sicilies has managed to completely eclipse them.

More information

Born in Rome on January 1, 2005, Maria Chiara has also just turned 18. “The 18 years reflect a feeling of maturity, freedom and independence in many aspects, from getting my driver’s license to being able to vote, signing contracts, traveling alone…”, explained the princess herself in an interview in The world at the end of last year. No one better than his father, Carlos de Borbón-Dos Sicilias —considered by his supporters to be the head of the Royal House of the Two Sicilies and pretender to the throne of the Two Sicilies—, to explain his family’s relationship with the Spanish Royal Family: “ It is very simple. The Royal House of Bourbons of the Two Sicilies is a branch of the Royal House of Bourbons that has a thousand-year history, especially in France and Spain. Their origins are the same: King Juan Carlos is my cousin. Our grandparents were brothers ”, he explained in 2010 to the magazine Hello!. This makes Maria Chiara and her older sister, Maria Carolina, distant cousins ​​of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía.

Maria Chiara’s life as a princess, however, has been completely different from that of the heir to the Spanish Crown. Maria Chiara has Italian nationality, French and Monegasque residence and has lived between Monte-Carlo, Paris and Rome. The princess herself completed her first studies at her house, which allowed her to learn a total of six languages ​​(English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian) and take several courses. In Hello! she was defined as “the gifted princess”: she completed the Cambridge international education system and the CNED course under the strict supervision and control of the Monaco Ministry of Education before graduating at just 15 years old in March 2020. At 18, she studies at Harvard University, in the United States: “I am specializing in Social and Business Sciences. I have always liked the business world, since I was born in a family very involved in business. In addition, I am following fashion and styling courses at the Marangoni Institute in Paris, ”she revealed in an interview on The confidential.

She is still a princess of her time: she uses all the social networks, but where she stands out the most is on Instagram, where accumulates more than 85,000 followers. “For me, a princess today must be a modern woman, who lives with her time, who is independent, educated, free and passionate, but who must not forget her values ​​and must remain proud of her family history” , she explained in The confidential. Through his Instagram account, he shares these snippets of his privileged life, with summers in Saint Tropez, appearances on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and mandatory attendance at Paris fashion week, as well as samples of his charitable works and humanitarian: “When we have the opportunity to live in privileged conditions, it is important to know how to give back and share,” he revealed in a conversation with The world; “I am involved in charitable activities through the Constantinian Order of Saint George, of which my father is the Grand Master. On October 21, 2022, with the help of the Red Cross, 30 tons of non-perishable food and basic necessities were delivered to the Ukrainian population, and last month the Saint-Georges scholarships were awarded, whose objective is to help to students from needy families for preparatory classes to integrate the Grandes Écoles”.

Aware of climate change, Maria Chiara defines herself as an environmentalist and animalist. So much so that, on a visit to Seville that he made in 2022 with his sister, they decided not to set foot in the Maestranza bullring: “We fully understand that bullfighting is part of Spanish culture, but we think it is absolutely horrible to kill an animal for fun. Animals deserve to be respected, ”she explained to the magazine Hello!.

An atypical princess and aware of her privilege, which she usually alludes to in most of the interviews she grants. Although her relaxed way of life, her great interest in the world of fashion and the joie de vivre Mediterranean that reflects her social networks could bring her closer to the house of Monaco, so much so that Maria Chiara made her film debut, making a small cameo in the biopic about Grace Kelly, which starred Nicole Kidman and which was released in 2014. However, she constantly downplays its title: “Most of the time, people are curious about our customs and habits, and they often realize that they are not that different. Belonging to a royal family I have responsibilities and roles to take on, but also hobbies and passions, like all other young people my age. I like sports, fashion, cooking (especially Italian food), painting, playing the piano and also going out and having fun with friends. I am not an alien as some believe! ”, She explained herself to The confidential.

Some Danish media have pointed out that Maria Chiara could have met Queen Margherita at some point this summer. According to statements from a source close to Women’s Day, this meeting was a success: “Chiara and Queen Margherita met this summer and enjoyed tea. Christian knew they would hit it off and he was delighted that he invited them. He provides a kind of informal seal of approval for Chiara, because Margarita doesn’t have tea with just anyone”.