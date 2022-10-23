born a July 10th in Ensenada, Baja CaliforniaMaría Chacón performs as one of the actresses and singers with a lot of talent and charisma, since her appearance in 2003 in the ‘reality show‘ infant of Televisa, FAME code This beauty took seventh place among 40 boys and girls who participated.

with little more than one million 321 thousand followers in Instagram, Maria Chacon She became the darling of the children’s audience for her appearance in the telenovela Alebrijes and Rebujos from 2003 to 2004 in Televisa with the character of “Sofia” or “Chofis”, where that same year she was sent to Televisa Kids to cover the Olympic Games Athens 2004 to conduct children’s segments.

In her acting career, she acted for series such as What a mother, so father! (2006) and debuted in short films like anchored (2011). She was part of the musical group Play from 2006 to 2008. His debut album was titled days that do not return. Additionally, she appeared on the Comedy Central comedy show, Rooms for rent.

From Ensenada to the world

It was in February 2017when she wished her best friend a happy birthday through her account Instagram, when he caused a stir among his fans on the popular social network. On this occasion, Maria Chacon took advantage of the weekend to go surfing, she showed off her outlined figure with a red swimsuit.