Maria Caterina Marinaro Chief Marketing Officer of Sportit

Maria Caterina Marinaro is the new Chief Marketing Officer of Sportit, a company founded in 2016 by Pasquale Scopelliti and Riccardo Maggioni which operates in the sports tourism sector. The manager will supervise the strategies and marketing campaigns of the company's 3 consumer brands: Snowit, Bikeit and Tribala, platforms dedicated to mountain winter tourism, cycle tourism and organized group travel.

Marinaro, together with a team of six young resources, will take care in particular management, optimization and analysis of web marketing campaigns, KPI monitoring, CRM management and marketing automation activities to increasingly improve communication with customers, collaborations with external partners, always ensuring consistency with Sportit objectives and maximizing the opportunities generated.

Riccardo Maggioni, General Director and co-founder of Sportit together with Pasquale Scopelliti, comments: “We strongly wanted Caterina's entry, because we believe that her qualities, her passion and her experience in marketing can prove strategic for the growth of our company and for taking on the new challenges we have on the horizon: the promotion of new platforms in partnership with La Gazzetta dello Sport – Gazzetta Adventure|Tribala and Il Ciclista travel – and the launch of a new travel mobility platform. We are happy to be able to structure our team better and better and to attract the best talents, better not only from the point of view of educational and professional background, but also from a human point of view: people who share energy and passion with us of a project, which espouse our values ​​and our mission to digitize and make the world of sports tourism accessible to all”.