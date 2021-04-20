The teacher participates today in a forum of the Ministry to address the development of the new school curriculum, where she will contribute her vision on digitization Mª Catalina García. / JM RODRÍGUEZ RUBÉN GARCÍA BASTIDA Wednesday 21 April 2021, 01:58



The director of CEIP San Cristóbal de Cartagena, María Catalina García Hernández, has been working for years to make her center a regional reference in the incorporation of technology and digitization. In their center they abandoned the use of the textbook and adopted ‘tablets’ and ‘Chromebooks’ as teaching tools.