This year Christmas will be a little sadder for those affected by DANA. Thus, television programs continue to strive to bring home the current reality of the so-called ‘ground zero’ of the province of Valencia. Thus, while Ana Rosa Quintana, presenter of ‘TardeAR’ (Telecinco), or Adela González, host of ‘Mañaneros’ (La 1), have been the last communicators to approach the most affected towns, ‘Arusers‘(La Sexta) wanted to make known to the public this Tuesday the beautiful solidarity initiative that the actress is carrying out, Maria Castroin the municipalities devastated by the cold drop and in the process has given enormous applause to the interpreter.

On Christmas Eve ‘Aruser@s’ announced a week ago that they would not miss their appointment and the La Sexta program has kept its promise. One more day without Alfonso Arús, its presenter who has been out since Monday, the space has analyzed current events as only they know and they have focused on the solidarity initiative what is being carried out Maria Castro.

«This year the Three Wise Men have had a little extra help and it is this beautiful solidarity initiative on the part of Maria Castro who together with their assistants have managed to collect up to 20,000 gifts in Madrid that have then been distributed and distributed among the families affected by the DANA in up to thirteen Valencian towns,” Tatiana Arús, collaborator of ‘Aruser@s’, informed the audience before showing the video with the images of the actress in ‘ground zero’. “Here we are seeing the beautiful moments so that no child is left without a toy this Christmas,” said the talk show host while watching the video with the supportive content.

“How beautiful! What a beautiful detail and what a beautiful action,” said Angie Cárdenas, collaborator of the La Sexta program. “That’s what we say, Spain is supportive,” added another member of the team when seeing the initiative of Maria Castro. “20,000 gifts, no joke!” snapped another commentator on ‘Arusers‘ to underline the number of presents that the famous actress had obtained.

“I believe that it is the least that these people deserve with everything they have suffered,” Hans Arús pointed out on the other hand about what was seen while Angie Cárdenas settled the matter showing the support of ‘Arusers‘to those affected by the DANA: “That, from here all our love and our hug.”