On September 4, presenter María Casado, 45, and her partner, artist Martina diRosso, 33, welcomed their daughter, Daniela. “I weighed 3,590kg and measured 51cm. Thank you for sending my moms so much love these days. I love my family…”, both announced in a joint publication on their respective Instagram profiles. Accompanying the message, they published a photo of the little girl to share the happy news. This Monday, just over three months later, the news was that the couple has ended their relationship. “Martina and I have left our relationship, but we continue to be family through and for our Daniela, whom we love above all else. Thank you for your love and respect. “I send you a giant kiss between bottles,” the journalist has published in the stories of your Instagram account.

DiRosso has done the same on his profile, although this time the statement was not joint. “I wanted to tell you that María and I are no longer together, but we have a beautiful daughter whose happiness and well-being is our priority. It has been nice to walk together these years and I feel lucky for it. We have had a daughter whom we adore and whom we enjoy together and separately,” said the Catalan photographer and singer in his stories.

One of the couple's last public appearances was at the Starlite festival charity gala, held on August 13 in Marbella, and to which María Casado has been faithful for years. In fact, their last image together on social media is from that day. Both starred in one of the most talked about poses on the red carpet due to the advanced state of pregnancy of the presenter, who finally gave birth on August 29, although they did not make it public until a week later. Both seemed happy and complicit and nothing suggested a possible breakup. Now the new photos on Casado's profile, which has 111,000 followers on Instagram alone, are exclusively dedicated to Daniela, while DiRosso's, with 16,600 followers, focuses, above all, on his concerts.

Casado and DiRosso began their relationship in December 2020, after a mutual friend introduced them. But it was not until the summer of 2021 when they publicly confirmed the courtship, precisely, at the Starlite gala held in the city of Malaga. Although they always maintained a discreet profile, and they themselves have decided which moments of their lives to make public through social networks, the couple was seen together at other events, such as the Goya Awards gala that Casado co-presented with Antonio Banderas in 2021.