Maria Campai murder, the 17-year-old arrested: “I wanted to find out what it felt like”

“I wanted to find out what it feels like to kill.” According to what ‘La Gazzetta di Mantova’ reports, the 17-year-old arrested on charges of premeditated voluntary homicide and concealment of a corpse for the murder of Maria Campai, 42, which took place in Viadana, in the province of Mantua, after I met her online. According to the same newspaper, the police have “found some research done on the internet with the devices used by the boy which explains how to neutralize a person with your bare hands”.

Maria Campai murder, investigations

A first online meeting, then, then the murder in a condominium garage. The investigations, after the complaint by the woman’s sister, allowed – through the cameras – to focus attention on the 17-year-old who on the evening of Thursday 19 October, met with the victim inside a condominium garage. From the investigations carried out “it is precisely in that place that the crime was committed by the boy, who subsequently transported the woman’s body to a garden of a nearby uninhabited villa, hiding it with some foliage present” explain the carabinieri.

Investigations are still underway to ascertain the motive and the exact dynamics of the facts. The medical examiner, who intervened on the scene, carried out the first inspection, but the subsequent autopsy examination will establish the exact causes of the 42-year-old’s death. The garage in which the crime was allegedly committed has been seized.