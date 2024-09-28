The femicide of Maria Campai shakes Viadana, a quiet town suddenly transformed into the stage of a dark drama. A young man aged just 17 confessed to the woman’s murder. A brutal crime, with no apparent motive other than a disturbing desire to “see what it feels like to kill“, as he revealed during the interrogation. There are still many questions surrounding the crime and the mystery deepens.

Breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of Maria Campai: the 17-year-old would have an accomplice

Despite the boy’s confession, Maria’s sisters, Loredana and Roxana CampaiI am not convinced that the young man acted alone. Loredana, in particular, cannot believe that the 17-year-old had the strength and determination necessary to carry out the crime without anyone’s help. TO The Day he made statements that shine the spotlight on a possible accomplice:

“I don’t think the boy did it all alone, he couldn’t have had that much strength.”

But who could this person be? The suspicion that there is something left unsaid in the boy’s confession is fueled by numerous disturbing details that are emerging in the investigation. Roxana Campai was the last person, other than the killer, to see Maria alive. The last message received from the sister adds a mysterious nuance to the case.

“He is a lovely man who took me in a taxi. See you tomorrow.”

Then, silence. He no longer responded to messages or calls, a behavior completely out of the ordinary. That night Roxana and her husband searched for Maria on the streets of Viadana, fearing the worst:

“People in the area thought we were thieves.”

The day after the murder, a new one detail added fuel to the fire of suspicion. Roxana said she saw the young murderer leaving his house in the company of a blonde woman, aboard a Fiat Punto. A quick image, but enough to set alarm bells ringing. Her husband, sensing that the scene might have meaning, took a photo with his cell phone. The image was immediately handed over to the police, who summoned the boy and his father for further clarification.

The investigations continue, but the shadow of a possible accomplice, of an “unsaid” that hovers over the whole affair, becomes increasingly heavy. Viadana she waits with bated breath, hoping that the truth will soon be revealed, while Maria’s sisters cannot rest, convinced that someone is still hiding an important part of this macabre story.