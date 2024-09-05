Yesterday morning we learned about the sensitive death of the Mrs. Maria Calderon de Vizcarra, Mother of businessman and former mayor of Culiacán, Chuy Vizcarra. Mrs. Maria He was born in Las Higueritas, Tamazula, Durango On September 19, 1942 (she died at the age of 82), but she was just a little girl. 6 years old His parents came to live in Culiacan; and was the mother of 10 children: Mélida, Fernando, Erika, Jesús, Ana, Marco, Marisa, Yoli, Armando, and Lupita; to all of them and to her dozens of grandchildren we express our solidarity and support in these sad times for all her family and friends.

Those who knew her well remember her fondly and describe her as “A woman who dedicated her life to her work as a mother, wife and businesswoman”. In fact, when Mrs. Maria turned 75, the presentation of her book “María Calderón López de Vizcarra, wife, mother and businesswoman” was held at the San Anselmo clubhouse in La Primavera. Maritza, her editor, describes her as “an extraordinary, generous, extremely cheerful woman, even in the face of vicissitudes and adversities, Mrs. Maria remained positive with a good face on life.”

During the celebrations of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2018, Mrs. María Claderón de Vizcarra received the Culiacan Woman Award in the courtyard of the Culiacán City Hall. In 2016, she received the “Golden Heart” medal from the Mexican Association of Businesswomen; and a year earlier in 2015, she also received the Business Merit Award. Honor to whom honor is due.

Her son, Jesús Vizcarra, has always mentioned her as “a pillar in my personal and professional development.” Throughout her life, Mrs. María forged a legacy of life through her own example as a woman, mother, wife and, of course, businesswoman. Without a doubt, the departure of Mrs. María is hard for all her family and friends, and when a society like Culiacán loses a woman with those values, it will always be sad news because of the irreparable loss of a woman who, with her example, leaves present values ​​that are very necessary today in daily life in our streets and in our cities throughout Sinaloa. Values ​​such as the maxim that hard and honest work always pays off. Mrs. María, a happy, hard-working woman, much loved by all her family and friends, and without a doubt a great example for our families in Culiacán and throughout Sinaloa. Rest in peace, Mrs. María.

