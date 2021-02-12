Brazilian singer Maria Bethania, in an image from February 2021. Jorge Bispo / Divulgação

Maria Bethânia (Santo Amaro, 75 years old) was advised by Boninho, director of television for the Globo network, to speak a lot during the live recital that she will offer this Saturday and that can be seen for free through the Globoplay platform. He suggested that he avoid the gap between the songs in the absence of applause, as there will be no audience. The singer smiles: “I told him to stay calm, because I am the Brazilian singer who best matches one song with the other, either with a text, with an introduction … I hate those gaps, I don’t like to give them space,” she says. the also sister of Caetano Veloso. “I expect the applause, but I am not counting on it. Many lessons from Fauzi ”, says the singer, naming Fauzi Arap, the director and playwright who was her great teacher in the wisdom of marrying text and music in shows, a dynamic that became her trademark.

compass Rose, a fundamental show of the collaboration between Bethânia and Fauzi, turns 50 in 2021 and will be held live this Saturday, its first experience in this format, which will be broadcast from the cultural space Ciudad de las Artes, in Rio de Janeiro . It is not the only event that marks the presentation. Bethânia remembers, “perfectly”, February 13, 1965, the day of her debut in the show Opinion: “I remember my arrival at the Opinião Theater, I entered with Caetano. Tereza Aragon [actriz y productora] He welcomed me and took me to the dressing room. I remember it was very small, but warm. An amber light, a square mirror, simple. The naked dressing room ”, he describes in detail. A daring for those years. Brazil lived in a dictatorship after the military coup of March 31, 1964.

Days before the audacious show, Bethânia had arrived from Bahia. He was there to replace another Brazilian music star, Nara Leão. He had already sung in Salvador, the capital of the State of Bahia, but Opinion it would be his national debut. “The Opinion Group asked me for an hour in a hairdresser the day after I arrived, they didn’t like my hair,” he recalls. “I spent the whole morning at that salon. I didn’t like how it turned out. In the dressing room, the day of the premiere, he would look at me and think: ‘This is not my hair’. ” Minutes before entering, a great set designer, a friend of Tereza, saw that I was not satisfied, he took my hair and made me that bow with which I sang Carcará. He asked me if I was okay, I told him I was much better than before. I went on stage happy, barefoot, to sing É de manhãby Caetano. I had managed to convince them to come in with this song by my brother, who was an unknown artist at the time. And the bow became a brand ”.

Bethânia remembers that she was calm: “Tereza was very nervous, Caetano was too, I wasn’t.” But he was not indifferent. She was eager to go on stage and show what she had prepared. The same feeling he has just before his first virtual live show, 56 years after that show. “It is always like this, until today. That’s why I like to rehearse, a lot. I know how to do it, I have learned it, this is what I have chosen, I am going to show it ”, says Bethânia, anticipating that the show Opinion he will be briefly remembered live “with a verse.” “I’m not going to sing Carcará. But I’ll sing some hits and some things from Nightly”.

Nightly is the album that will be released in the coming months, with songs by composers such as Adriana Calcanhotto, Chico César and Tim Bernardes, some of them taken from the show Clear breus, 2019. Carcará – name of a bird from the north of Brazil – is a framework of musical history, a music of metaphorical protest against the military. His lyrics have verses like Carcará is bad and brave … take, kill and eat.

Bethânia has a quiet anxiety for the recital this Saturday. It is stated in the certainty that February 13 is “the day of good luck, the day of blessing.” That day, in 2016, the Mangueira samba school, from Rio de Janeiro, won the Carnival Parade that year with the theme María Bethânia: the apple of Oyá’s eyesIn honor of the singer, another memory that will be invoked on stage, in which she will be accompanied by two guitars, bass and percussion.

“February 13 is unforgettable. It is the month of Our Lady of Purification, I am always in Santo Amaro for the holidays, which have not been celebrated this year ”, he laments. “I always reserve February 13 to spend with a friend, uncork a champagne, drink a beer. This is a good day. People have a bit of a mania for 13, but for me it’s the opposite ”.

The regret of being away from Santo Amaro these days grows louder in this era of fake news. A video, made in 2019, in which Bethânia and Caetano appear at a party in Santo Amaro, was shared as if it were from this past New Year’s Eve. That is, they were falsely accused of attending, during the pandemic, an event where there were crowds of people and without wearing a mask. “I have not even seen the video, but of course I have found out,” says Bethânia. “I have also heard that it has been denied. Which doesn’t help either, because everyone knew it wasn’t true, but that’s not the point. The world has become this. The pandemic came as an iron mark on this vulgar, small, perverse and bad thing that we live. And it does not seem that Brazil sees that there is a way out. But one day it will.

The Brazil of 2021 that Bethânia describes is nothing like the country of deep and luminous beauty that she tenderly sang in Brasileirinho, a 2003 album. But he claims that that homeland of sussuaranas, by Heitor Villa-Lobos and straw cigarettes still remains: “Brazil is still the same, but it is asleep, terrified, scared, sick and sad. I don’t like talking about Brazil anymore. It makes me want to cry ”.

Nightly, Bethânia’s new album, is not a response to that state of affairs: “This Brazil doesn’t inspire me”. But, as she explains herself, the album does not ignore her land, her time. His repertoire includes, for example, “June 2”, released by the singer Adriana Calcanhotto in 2020 about the death of the child Miguel Otávio, who fell from a high-standing building in Recife while his mother, a domestic employee, was walking to your employer’s dog. This case of marked negligence on the part of the employers exposes (and the song reveals) deep knots in the racial question and the social inequality that have formed and form Brazil.

“Nightly it invokes a sobriety, a calm, a maturity ”, says Bethânia. “But it is an album by a 74-year-old woman, a Brazilian singer, in a pandemic, with the anguish and situations that all this implies. It also brings a song like ‘Lapa santa’, unpublished, by Roque Ferreira and Paulo César Pinheiro, who sings this Brazil of today, in a strong, northeastern, honest way. In one of the verses, he asks: Where is the owner of the house?”.

In a country that sees no way out, the question could be inscribed on the flag.