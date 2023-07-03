The demonstration took place in Portugal after the singer performed “Cálice”, a song composed by Chico Buarque during the military dictatorship

The singer Maria Bethania celebrated on Saturday (Jul 1, 2023) the ineligibility of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). During a show in Lisbon (Portugal), the Brazilian artist said: “Ineligible. 8 years. Viva o Brasil”, and was applauded by the public. The demonstration took place after the presentation of the song “Cálice”, composed by Chico Buarque, which became one of the symbols against the military dictatorship in Brazil (1964-1985). At the end of the show, Bethânia received the Medal of Cultural Merit from the Portuguese government. Without quoting the former president directly, in his Instagram profilethe artist wrote: “That’s how we vibrated, even far away!”. She also used the hashtag “democracy”.

Watch (31s):