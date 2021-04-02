The Spanish judoka María Bernabéu won the bronze medal in the -70 kilos category on Friday at the Grand-Slam in Antalya (Turkey) by beating local Minel Akdeniz by Ippon after 5:32 minutes of combat. The 33-year-old from Salamanca, of Equatorial Guinean descent, began her journey in group C facing and beating Azerbaijani Gunel Hasanli to beat the Slovenian Anka Pogacnik in the second round.

In the third round and to determine the winner of the group, the Spanish faced the Uzbek Gulnoza Matniyazova with whom she lost by ippon in 1:18 minutes in the gold point, after drawing in the 4 minutes of the regulation fight. In the repechage, Bernabéu faced the Puerto Rican María Pérez, whom she beat by Ippon, the same result she achieved in the bronze fight against the Turkish Akdeniz.