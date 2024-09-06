In a recent post, Maria Becerra Maria shared a photo with her partner J. Rei, in which they are seen in a hospital bed, and revealed some sad news. With great care and dedication, Maria wrote a message to inform her followers about the situation of the loss of her pregnancy and to reassure them about her current state.

In her remarks, the artist revealed that she was suffering from an ectopic pregnancy, but had to undergo an operation. The condition that the singer suffered is a pregnancy that cannot continue due to the danger it represents for both the mother and the baby, caused by the location of the embryo outside the uterus.

What did María Becerra’s message say after losing her pregnancy?

On her Instagram account, María Becerra shared some sad news that had happened in her life. The Argentine singer revealed that after experiencing severe stomach pains, she had lost her baby due to an ectopic pregnancy.

“Hi everyone! We want to take a moment to tell you something important and personal. Yesterday I had to undergo surgery because I was experiencing an ectopic pregnancy. Fortunately, everything went very well and Juli and I are now at home, recovering surrounded by a lot of love. It was an unexpected moment. I felt very strong pains in my abdomen after finishing yesterday’s rehearsal and we went to the emergency room where we both found out that the pregnancy was ectopic and with hemorrhage. Everything we went through was very emotionally hard, since we were looking forward to being parents and having a baby (which is still in our plans for the future, since we have plenty of love and a whole life ahead of us). Fortunately, the incredible medical team and the support of our family and closest friends helped us feel strong and in good hands. I know that some of you may have found out and are worried, that’s why we’re telling you, we don’t want fake news to circulate at this very delicate time. I want you to know that I’m fine and that as the doctors recommended, I will be slowly returning to my routine and work. “Thank you for your messages of support, they really mean a lot to us. We send you a big hug. Sincerely, Mari and Juli,” said María Becerra on her official page on social networks.

Maria Becerra revealed some personal news to her followers. Photo: Instagram

Maria Becerra: What is an ectopic pregnancy?

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg implants and begins to develop outside the uterus, usually in one of the fallopian tubes, although it can also occur in other places, such as the ovary or the abdominal cavity. This type of pregnancy is risky because the place where it implants is not designed to house a growing embryo, which can cause serious complications if not treated in time.